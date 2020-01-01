Retail
Florian LAVOCAT
Florian LAVOCAT
chef d'entreprise
FLCM Elec
chef d'entreprise
saint genis laval
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FLCM Elec
- Chef d'entreprise
Technique | saint genis laval
2017 - maintenant
SAS FLCM ELEC
électricité générale
rénovation complète ou partiel
neuf
dépannage
Formations
CFAI AFPM LYON
Lyon
2011 - 2014
bep - bac pro
Réseau
Christian DARLAY
Elvis KHAMBOUNHEUANG
Maéva HÉLÈNE
Rene LUU KIM