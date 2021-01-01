Menu

Maéva LARHUBARBE

Neuilly/Seine cedex

En résumé

A la recherche d'un poste à la Reunion.

Entreprises

  • Morgan Philips Group - Assistant Lead Executive Researcher

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2019 - 2020 Executive researcher / recruiter functions while being the assistant of lead executive researchers and team leaders.

    Among responsibilites:
    - Training of new team members
    - Ensuring that team reportings are correctly filled
    - Weekly meetings in the absence of team leaders to discuss about current searches and difficulties.

    ------
    La fonction d'executive researcher/ recruteur et asssistante de chefs d'équipes.

    Les responsabilités:
    FORMATION
    - Lors de l’arrivée d’un nouveau, aider à son intégration au sein de l’équipe aux côtés du chef d’équipe
    - Lui apporter des tips et petites formations
    - Lors des premières recherches, participer aux brief par skype avec lui vérifier ses batchs avant qu’ils ne soient envoyés aux consultants
    - S’assurer que l'équipe soit bien formés sur les différents outils

    REPORTING
    - En cas d’absence du chef d’équipe, faire le point sur les searches de l’équipe avant la réunion des country team leader
    - Remonter en réunion les difficultés rencontrées sur les searches et sur les relations avec les consultants
    - S’assurer que les membres de l’équipe remplissent correctement et régulièrement leurs reporting (follow up, daily reporting, présentation des candidats…)

    MANAGEMENT D’EQUIPE
    - En cas d’absence du chef d’équipe, gérer les absences dans l’équipe. Prévenir les consultants dès qu’un membre de votre équipe est absent
    - S’assurer du professionnalisme de votre équipe

  • Morgan Philips Executive Search - Executive Researcher

    Neuilly/Seine cedex 2016 - 2020 Executive Researcher with a demonstrated history of working in the staffing and recruiting industry.
    Skilled in Executive Search, Recruiting, Sourcing, and Management in sectors such as Information Technology (IT) , Insurance, Finance, Life Science among others.
    Research professional with skills in accounting and finance.

    Responsibilities:
    • Conduct external searches through strategic sourcing (networking, cold-calling, job board utilization, etc.) upon request from consultants
    • Develop and implement sourcing strategies to find and attract candidates, in particular passive candidates
    • Develop and maintain extensive and effective networks within professional associations and within the community to ensure a continuous flow of candidates
    • Utilize advanced internet mining techniques
    • Identify and research new, innovative and creative sourcing methods (web, cold calling..)
    • Utilize online social and professional networking sites to connect with potential passive candidates
    • Develop and maintain a strong candidate pipeline
    • Screen and call candidates for availability, interest level, salary range, relocation needs and basic qualifications
    • Use metrics and report to demonstrate successful lead generation of candidates throughout the different stages of candidate sourcing

  • Teotys - Credit Controller

    Port Louis Maurice 2014 - 2016 - Reclamation et suivi des factures
    - Analyse de clients d'un portefeuille
    - Demande de lettrage
    - Reporting journalier et mensuel

  • Mediacall - Trainee

    Port Louis Maurice 2014 - 2014 - Accueil
    - Reception et transfers des appels
    - Commande des fournitures de bureau
    - Planning du transport

Formations

