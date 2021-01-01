Maéva LARHUBARBE

Morgan Philips Group
- Assistant Lead Executive Researcher
Neuilly/Seine cedex2019 - 2020Executive researcher / recruiter functions while being the assistant of lead executive researchers and team leaders.
Among responsibilites:
- Training of new team members
- Ensuring that team reportings are correctly filled
- Weekly meetings in the absence of team leaders to discuss about current searches and difficulties.
La fonction d'executive researcher/ recruteur et asssistante de chefs d'équipes.
Les responsabilités:
FORMATION
- Lors de l’arrivée d’un nouveau, aider à son intégration au sein de l’équipe aux côtés du chef d’équipe
- Lui apporter des tips et petites formations
- Lors des premières recherches, participer aux brief par skype avec lui vérifier ses batchs avant qu’ils ne soient envoyés aux consultants
- S’assurer que l'équipe soit bien formés sur les différents outils
REPORTING
- En cas d’absence du chef d’équipe, faire le point sur les searches de l’équipe avant la réunion des country team leader
- Remonter en réunion les difficultés rencontrées sur les searches et sur les relations avec les consultants
- S’assurer que les membres de l’équipe remplissent correctement et régulièrement leurs reporting (follow up, daily reporting, présentation des candidats…)
MANAGEMENT D’EQUIPE
- En cas d’absence du chef d’équipe, gérer les absences dans l’équipe. Prévenir les consultants dès qu’un membre de votre équipe est absent
- S’assurer du professionnalisme de votre équipe
Morgan Philips Executive Search
- Executive Researcher
Neuilly/Seine cedex2016 - 2020Executive Researcher with a demonstrated history of working in the staffing and recruiting industry.
Skilled in Executive Search, Recruiting, Sourcing, and Management in sectors such as Information Technology (IT) , Insurance, Finance, Life Science among others.
Research professional with skills in accounting and finance.
Responsibilities:
• Conduct external searches through strategic sourcing (networking, cold-calling, job board utilization, etc.) upon request from consultants
• Develop and implement sourcing strategies to find and attract candidates, in particular passive candidates
• Develop and maintain extensive and effective networks within professional associations and within the community to ensure a continuous flow of candidates
• Utilize advanced internet mining techniques
• Identify and research new, innovative and creative sourcing methods (web, cold calling..)
• Utilize online social and professional networking sites to connect with potential passive candidates
• Develop and maintain a strong candidate pipeline
• Screen and call candidates for availability, interest level, salary range, relocation needs and basic qualifications
• Use metrics and report to demonstrate successful lead generation of candidates throughout the different stages of candidate sourcing
Teotys
- Credit Controller
Port Louis Maurice2014 - 2016- Reclamation et suivi des factures
- Analyse de clients d'un portefeuille
- Demande de lettrage
- Reporting journalier et mensuel
Mediacall
- Trainee
Port Louis Maurice2014 - 2014- Accueil
- Reception et transfers des appels
- Commande des fournitures de bureau
- Planning du transport