Francis Lemahieu is an entrepreneur and a globe trotter. Born in 1961, he grow in a farm and he graduated as an agricultural engineer, done a Master of business administration and specialized his back ground with INSEAD the European Marketing Program. He spend mostly of his carrier as an operational manager.

He is an international business developer and has a very strength know how to create added value and federate teams.

His last puschase is an electronic company named ASCOREL dedicated to safety systems for lifting appliances. He double the turnover an structure this company as an international an profitable business.

Now Ascorel is Worldwide leader dedicated on Safety Devices for jobsites and lifting appliances. They bottim off the business in more than 50 countries.



