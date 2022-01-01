Menu

Francis LEMAHIEU

Pont-Évêque

En résumé

Francis Lemahieu is an entrepreneur and a globe trotter. Born in 1961, he grow in a farm and he graduated as an agricultural engineer, done a Master of business administration and specialized his back ground with INSEAD the European Marketing Program. He spend mostly of his carrier as an operational manager.
He is an international business developer and has a very strength know how to create added value and federate teams.
His last puschase is an electronic company named ASCOREL dedicated to safety systems for lifting appliances. He double the turnover an structure this company as an international an profitable business.
Now Ascorel is Worldwide leader dedicated on Safety Devices for jobsites and lifting appliances. They bottim off the business in more than 50 countries.

Mes compétences :
chef d orchestre
Vente
Management des ventes
Marketing
Management
Leadership
Direction générale
Biométrie
Electronique

Entreprises

  • ASCOREL - PdG

    Pont-Évêque 2005 - maintenant Reprise d'ASCOREL en 2005 dans le cadre d'un LBO

    réalisations de produits standards pour clients finaux ( pesage embarqué, systèmes d anticollisions pour grues à tour)
    Réalisations de produits spécifiques pour fabricants ( contrôle commandes systemes pour nacelles élévatrices et camions de pompiers)


    Doublement du chiffre d' affaire en mois de 3 ans
    Industrialisation des processus

  • ASSYSTEM BRIME - Directeur Opérationnel

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2005 OPERATIONAL MANAGER ( 25 M€ de CA et 500 salariés)

    • Membre du comité de direction
    • Animation des IRP
    • Direction stratégique et opérationnelle : engineering produit et services à l’industrie (4 agences). Secteurs Naval, Automobile, ferroviaire, Aéronautique.
    • Déploiement d’un pôle Naval européen (France, Allemagne, Italie, Espagne)

  • ENDEL - Directeur Regional

    2000 - 2003 DIRECTEUR REGION BRETAGNE ( 35 M€ de CA et 450 salariés)

    • Opération commando de restructuration avec élaboration et mise en œuvre d’un plan de sauvetage ayant permis de renouer avec la rentabilité en 18 mois.
    • Pilotage opérationnel et social des 4 agences (3 établissements) spécialisé dans les domaines des services à l’industrie.

  • ENDEL - Directeur Regional

    1995 - 2000 DIRECTEUR REGION RHONE-ALPES ( 15M€ de CA et 180 salariés)

    • Gestion opérationnelle du centre de profit « Région Rhône-Alpes », 4 agences, 2 établissements et 10 sites (domaines de la maintenance industrielle).
    • Augmentation et consolidation des parts de marché et de la rentabilité en 3 ans.

  • EUROPARK - PdG

    1993 - 1995 PRESIDENT DIRECTEUR GENERAL ( 6 M€ de CA et 32 salariés)

    • Création d’une entreprise dans le cadre de l’arrêt des activités jardin amateur du groupe Norsk Hydro.
    • Négociation du plan social et des modalités de transfert pour les 27 salariés concernés.
    • Mise sous contrôle de l’entité avant cession de mes parts.

  • NORSK HYDRO - Marketing

    Oslo 1989 - 1993 DIRECTION MARKETING

    • Responsable de la politique marketing de 5 marques commercialisées en grande distribution (250 produits) représentant un CA de 55 millions de francs de CA.
    • Elaboration de la politique commerciale et coordination des actions médiatiques.

    CHEF DE GROUPE – ACHETEUR (Marché amateur Grand public)

    • Elaboration d’une politique grossiste européenne : recherche et mise en concurrence des fournisseurs (CEE + DOM TOM).
    • Mise en place d’une approche contractuelle auprès de 15 fournisseurs de charbon de bois dont un en Afrique du sud.

    PRODUCT MANAGER (Marché Professionnel agricole)

    • Création et commercialisation, avec l’appuis d’un fournisseur hollandais, d’une gamme de produit de support de culture en laine de roche permettant de cultiver en hors sol, des tomates et concombres sous serre

  • Chambre d'agriculture de l'EURE - Conseiller Agricole

    1984 - 1986 Chargé d'animer un groupement de développement agricole composé de 30 agriculteur et de leur prodiguer des conseils techniques, economiques, financiers, fiscaux.

  • Exploitation agricole du Hazey - Chef de culture

    1982 - 1984 Chef de culture d'une exploitation agricole céréalière de 150 hectares

  • Service national - Officier Conseil

    1981 - 1982

Formations