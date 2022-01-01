Francis MISCHLER

I have always been convinced that the key for successful realisations is to put people first and not processes. It means that, as leader, we have to create a deep sense of purpose and engagement at all levels. We have also to keep in mind that management is about persuading people to do things they do not want to do, while leadership is about inspiring people to do things they never thought they could.

What about my journey?

Before joining Rolls-Royce, I've been working as project manager and then financial controller with major turnkey contractors to the energy and to the oil & gas industry. My experience has been focused on the international environment with expatriations in subsidiaries or on projects in West Africa, Nigeria, Georgia, Vietnam and Thailand before working on consolidations in headquarters.

At Rolls-Royce, I've got this unique opportunity to create a new function and a full team from scratch.

The team and I have built a department which enable the business to perform in a powerful safe environment. It combines Project Control, Legal and Contract management, Quality-HS&E and Continuous Improvement, Risk management, Ethic and Compliance advisory.

My main challenge within the Exec Team during the passed four years: Transformation by leading our Act Collectively for Excellence plan which has now led to a full reorganisation of the company where each employee has to leave its footprint.

"From stone cutters to cathedral builders", or, "why meaningfulness matters more than happiness"...



Mes compétences :

Cost control

International

Finance

Management

Contract management

Project management

Risk Assessment and Management

Compliance

Financial control

Change management

Mountain sports