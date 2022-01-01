Menu

Francis MISCHLER

GRENOBLE

En résumé

I have always been convinced that the key for successful realisations is to put people first and not processes. It means that, as leader, we have to create a deep sense of purpose and engagement at all levels. We have also to keep in mind that management is about persuading people to do things they do not want to do, while leadership is about inspiring people to do things they never thought they could.
What about my journey?
Before joining Rolls-Royce, I've been working as project manager and then financial controller with major turnkey contractors to the energy and to the oil & gas industry. My experience has been focused on the international environment with expatriations in subsidiaries or on projects in West Africa, Nigeria, Georgia, Vietnam and Thailand before working on consolidations in headquarters.
At Rolls-Royce, I've got this unique opportunity to create a new function and a full team from scratch.
The team and I have built a department which enable the business to perform in a powerful safe environment. It combines Project Control, Legal and Contract management, Quality-HS&E and Continuous Improvement, Risk management, Ethic and Compliance advisory.
My main challenge within the Exec Team during the passed four years: Transformation by leading our Act Collectively for Excellence plan which has now led to a full reorganisation of the company where each employee has to leave its footprint.
"From stone cutters to cathedral builders", or, "why meaningfulness matters more than happiness"...

Mes compétences :
Cost control
International
Finance
Management
Contract management
Project management
Risk Assessment and Management
Compliance
Financial control
Change management
Mountain sports

Entreprises

  • Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear - Business Assurance & Transformation Director

    2018 - maintenant - Transformation Plan Lead
    - Quality and HS&E, Continuous Improvement
    - Risk Management
    - Project Control
    - Legal and Contract Management
    - Ethic and Compliance Advisor

  • Rolls-Royce Civil Nuclear I&C - Risk & Business Improvement Director

    2014 - 2018 - Efficiency improvement plan and change management
    - Risk management
    - Infrastructures - Facility management & HSE
    - Contract management
    - International projects & programs control

  • Rolls-Royce, Civil Nuclear I&C - Deputy Finance Director

    2012 - 2014 - International financial integrations
    - International projects control
    - internal control
    - Contract management
    - Risk and compliance

  • Rolls-Royce, Civil Nuclear I&C - Financial Control & Risk Manager

    2009 - 2011 - Projects control
    - Contract management
    - Risk management

  • Rolls-Royce, Civil Nuclear I&C - Project Control Manager

    2003 - 2008

  • STOLT OFFSHORE (ACERGY) (ex ETPM - GTM group) - Finance - Management Reporting Manager

    2001 - 2003 A seabed-to-surface engineering and construction contractor for the offshore oil and gas industry: Subsea Umbilical Risers and Flowlines (SURF), Inspection and Maintenance and Repair (IMR), Conventional Field Development, and Trunklines. It operates in North-Sea, West Africa, Austral Africa, Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Asia.

  • ENTREPOSE CONTRACTING (ex GTM Group) - Financial Controller

    1997 - 2001 Group specialised in the design and realisation of complex industrial projects in the oil, gas and energy sectors.
    Financial Control and Project Management in Nigeria, Georgia, Algeria, UK, Portugal, and consolidation at group level.

  • GEC-ALSTOM SDEM (ALSTOM) - Project Manager

    1990 - 1997 Hydro power plants and various industrial plants construction in Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria.

  • ACMEX International - Project Manager

    1985 - 1990 Aluminium curtain walls in whole Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Gabon, Senegal, Niger, Burkina Faso, Congo) and United Arab Emirates.

Formations

