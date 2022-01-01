Francis NGUYEN

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Recrutement
Sourcing
Entreprises
Robert Walters France
- Chargé de Recherche
Paris2014 - maintenant
L.I.F.E
- Manager
2013 - 2013Mission humanitaire.
- Management et coordination des volontaires (4 à 6 personnes).
- Organisation, développement d'activités pédagogiques et sportives.
Stanton Wallace Group
- International Executive Researcher
2012 - maintenantReport au Manager Talent Acquisition and Business Intelligence
Chargé de recherche international
- Mettre en œuvre les stratégies de recherche: identification, approche et évaluation des candidats, suivi et relation clients
-Recherche au niveau national et international
ex :
DRH / Secteur grande consommation
Directeur de boutique / Secteur Luxe
Directeur des opérations online etc...
Membre de l'équipe en charge de la constitution d'une pépinière de talent et de Business Intelligence dans l'industrie du luxe et IT sur le plan international (Europe, UK, USA et Asie).
OXFAM Ireland
- Assistant Manager
2012 - 2012- Stock control and management: check the delivery, price and order the goods regarding the sales and stock level.
- Cash handling: Till lodgment to the bank and follow up of figures and sales analysis.
- Customer care: sales face to face, assist the customers regarding his need. Deal with claim and special order.
- Merchandising: merchandise the shop, refill it and change display regarding different events.
- Management: train the new volunteer, control and timetabling.
- Open the shop and close.