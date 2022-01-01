Menu

Francis NGUYEN

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Recrutement
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Robert Walters France - Chargé de Recherche

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • L.I.F.E - Manager

    2013 - 2013 Mission humanitaire.
    - Management et coordination des volontaires (4 à 6 personnes).
    - Organisation, développement d'activités pédagogiques et sportives.

  • Stanton Wallace Group - International Executive Researcher

    2012 - maintenant Report au Manager Talent Acquisition and Business Intelligence

    Chargé de recherche international
    - Mettre en œuvre les stratégies de recherche: identification, approche et évaluation des candidats, suivi et relation clients
    -Recherche au niveau national et international

    ex :
    DRH / Secteur grande consommation
    Directeur de boutique / Secteur Luxe
    Directeur des opérations online etc...

    Membre de l'équipe en charge de la constitution d'une pépinière de talent et de Business Intelligence dans l'industrie du luxe et IT sur le plan international (Europe, UK, USA et Asie).

  • OXFAM Ireland - Assistant Manager

    2012 - 2012 - Stock control and management: check the delivery, price and order the goods regarding the sales and stock level.
    - Cash handling: Till lodgment to the bank and follow up of figures and sales analysis.
    - Customer care: sales face to face, assist the customers regarding his need. Deal with claim and special order.
    - Merchandising: merchandise the shop, refill it and change display regarding different events.
    - Management: train the new volunteer, control and timetabling.
    - Open the shop and close.

Formations

Réseau