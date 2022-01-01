Reynier AURORE

-
Hôtel Montmartre mon Amour 4****
- Front Office Manager
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
-
Hôtel Montmartre mon Amour 4****
- Receptionist
PARIS
2013 - 2014
- Reception, Swichtboard, Conciergerie.
- Housekeeping, Schedule and control of the daily and montly work.
- Imput and take the reservations, follow and control of the reservation and the debtor, fllow up the guest request and satisfaction.
The hotel Montmartre mon Amour is located in the heart of Montmartre in Paris. This boutique hotel of 24 rooms is based on the theme of the declaration of love.
-
Sofitel Dongguan Royal Lagoon and Golf Resort
- Management Trainee in the Front Office Department - Assistant Manager - Internship
2012 - 2012
- Daily control of quality standards as in daily operation.
- In charge of the arrivals and departures of VIP in the hotel.
- Performed all front office jobs (Reservation, Concierge, Guest relation, front desk etc.).
The Sofitel Dongguan Golf Resort is located in the Hillview golf club with 133 rooms and 3 private villas.
The Sofitel Dongguan Royal Lagoon is 10 minutes away from the Golf Club and it is composed of 268 rooms and 3 private villas
-
Garden Beach Hotel, Juan-les-Pins, France.
- Receptionist Concierge and Reservation
2011 - 2011
- Welcoming customers and group at the Check-In in several languages.
- Tills management: change or Check-Out.
- Organization of event for customers.
The hotel of 175 rooms is Located next to the beach on the French Riviera, it is a four stars hotel.
-
Hôtel Lancaster, Hospes group, Paris, France.
- Receptionist Concierge - Internship
2011 - 2011
- Welcome, Check In, and present the hotel and the different services.
- Advise customers and organise the desk and the switchboard.
The hotel Hospes Lancaster is a five stars boutique hotel composed of 57 rooms located next the the Champs Elysées.
-
Garden Beach Hotel, Juan-les-Pins, France.
- Receptionist Concierge
2010 - 2010
- Welcoming customers and group at the Check-In in several languages.
- Tills management: change or Check-Out.
- Organization of event for customers.
The hotel of 175 rooms is Located next to the beach on the French Riviera, it is a four stars hotel.
-
Holiday Inn, Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom.
- Extra in Banquet Service via Staff Point Agency
2009 - 2010
Banquets were from 100 to 550 people.
-
Sofitel Chicago Water Tower, Chicago, United States of America.
- Food and Beverage department.
2008 - 2008
- Chef de Rang at the restaurant and waitress at the Room Service.
- Optimization of the food cost with the Chef.
The Sofitel Chicago Water Tower is located in the heart of Chicago with is 415 rooms. The restaurant offer 100 seat for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.
-
Locanda Rocco, Sirolo, Italy.
- Chef de Rang - Internship
2006 - 2006
- At the gastronomic restaurant, Receptionist, Training of new staff.
The 7 rooms of the Locanda Rocco hotel are located in the historical centre of the city. The Gastronomic restaurant offer 60 seats on a traditional Italian 'Piazza'
-
L’Auberge du Château de Berne, Lorgues, France.
- Waitress - Internship
2005 - 2005
- At the Swimming pool, at the Gastronomic and at the Traditional restaurant
- Housekeeper as Extras (19 rooms)
L'auberge du Château de Berne is a five stars Relais et Château Hotel. Located in a vineyard in the south of France, the Hotel has 19 rooms, one gastronomic restaurant, and one French traditional restaurant.