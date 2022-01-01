Menu

Francis POLNEAU

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Corporate Sales
Analysis of Interconnects and Roaming
Supervision and coordination of the National and I
selection of valuable local and international inte
market supervision
Supervision of Bouaké and Korhogo Service Centres
Ressources Management
Project Management
Opportunity analysis
Microsoft Office
International Interconnect Management
Interconnect Management
Finance Management
Customers Data base Management
Consolidations
Business Planning
Back Office
Analysis of the Interconnect and Roaming Market

Entreprises

  • Consultant - International Traffic Management Consultant

    2015 - maintenant

  • C-Mobile Côte d'Ivoire SA - Head of Dept., Roaming & Interconnect

    2010 - 2014

  • Lithium Africa - Business Development Manager

    2010 - 2010

  • MTN Côte d'Ivoire SA - Manager, Carrier Relation

    2006 - 2010

  • Telecel CI - Head of Commercial Operations

    2005 - 2005

  • Telecel CI - Project Leader

    2004 - 2004 : Implementation of Customers Data base Management's Software

  • Telecel CI - Direct Sales Channel Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • Telecel CI - Corporate Sales Manager

    2001 - 2003

  • Telecel CI - Service Centre Manager

    1997 - 2001

Formations

  • CERCOM - University Of Côte D'Ivoire (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1993 - 1995 Bachelor of Science

  • CERCOM (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1993 - 1995

