Menu

Francis ROLLAND

Bois Colombes

En résumé

Full time licensed Realtor® since 1985
Qualified Previews Property Specialist trained specifically to market prestige properties
Masters Degree in Business Administration (H.E.C. 1976)
Formerly a finance manager, and teacher.

Objectives: To represent my clients in the most ethical and professional way possible, and use my expertise to save them time and money, in a safe business environment. To use my skills and the most advanced tools, with a strong company support system, to advance the agenda of my clients. To offer the very best service, at all times.

References: Any and all of my former clients are my best references. Written and oral testimonials are available upon request, and on this URL: http://www.frolland.com/Testimonials

Mes compétences :
Full time licensed Realtor® since 1985
Real estate

Entreprises

  • Coldwell Banker - Realtor

    Bois Colombes 1985 - maintenant Over 203 Million dollars worth of properties sold.(6/10)
    Over 509 transactions successfully completed.
    Expert in residential real estate marketing and promotion.
    Knowledgeable in all aspects of real estate sales.
    Strong financial background. Strong negotiation skills.

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1972 - 1976

Réseau