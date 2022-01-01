Francis ROLLAND

Full time licensed Realtor® since 1985

Qualified Previews Property Specialist trained specifically to market prestige properties

Masters Degree in Business Administration (H.E.C. 1976)

Formerly a finance manager, and teacher.



Objectives: To represent my clients in the most ethical and professional way possible, and use my expertise to save them time and money, in a safe business environment. To use my skills and the most advanced tools, with a strong company support system, to advance the agenda of my clients. To offer the very best service, at all times.



References: Any and all of my former clients are my best references. Written and oral testimonials are available upon request, and on this URL: http://www.frolland.com/Testimonials



Mes compétences :

Real estate