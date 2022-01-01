Menu

Francis TSAGUE

DOUALA

En résumé

As a Servant Leader passionate about human resource, entrepreneurship, youth leadership development, volunteerism, continuous and proactive learning, open to others and anxious about improving them and myself, I have a high sense of responsibility and commitment to result and can adapt to any situation and environment. Practicing two foreign languages, English and French, I continuously search opportunities to put my knowledge and resources to serve any reliable entity or cause thus achieving both personal and organizational goals for positive impact and change in the society. With the level of experience I have acquired over the years in the fields of Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and volunteeriism, coupled with my personal attributes and character, I am confident to serve and deliver.

Mes compétences :
Entrepreneuriat
Gestion de projet
Leadership
Techniques de Recherche d'Emploi
Recrutement
Volontariat international en entreprise
Formation
Coaching

Entreprises

  • Institut Professionnel des Ressources Humaines - Responsable de la Scolarité et de la Programmation

    2018 - maintenant

  • RH EXPERTS CAMEROUN - Human Resource Officer

    2014 - 2017

  • OYE Cameroun - Coordonnateur de Programmes

    2014 - maintenant

  • RH EXPERTS CAMEROUN - Coach/Consultant Junior

    2014 - maintenant

  • AIESEC - National Coordinator Projects and Exchange Program

    2012 - 2013

  • AIESEC - Local Committee President

    2011 - 2012

  • AIESEC - Project Director

    2010 - 2011

  • AIESEC - Team Leader Learning

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • RH EXPERTS (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - 2014 Certificat de fin de formation

  • Université De Yaoundé 1 Faculté Des Sciences (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2004 - 2009 Licence es Sc.