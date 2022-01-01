Francis TSAGUE

As a Servant Leader passionate about human resource, entrepreneurship, youth leadership development, volunteerism, continuous and proactive learning, open to others and anxious about improving them and myself, I have a high sense of responsibility and commitment to result and can adapt to any situation and environment. Practicing two foreign languages, English and French, I continuously search opportunities to put my knowledge and resources to serve any reliable entity or cause thus achieving both personal and organizational goals for positive impact and change in the society. With the level of experience I have acquired over the years in the fields of Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and volunteeriism, coupled with my personal attributes and character, I am confident to serve and deliver.



