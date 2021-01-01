Menu

Yannick TSAGUE

DOUALA

En résumé

Rigorous , methodical, autonomous editorial quality, teamwork Sense , knowledge sharing and effective , I hope sincerely to built a business that can allow me to deepen my knowledge and so build me a career.


Rigoureux, méthodique, autonome, Qualité de rédaction, Sens du travail en équipe, partage de connaissances et efficace, j'espère très sincèrement pouvoir intégré une entreprise pouvant me permettre d'Approfondir mes connaissances et ainsi me forger une carrière.

Mes compétences :
Cisco Certify Network Academy
VPN
RAID
Personal Home Page
Microsoft office pack
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows
Merise Methodology
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
MAN
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
HTML
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Cisco CallManager
C Programming Language
Audit système d'information
Active Directory Configuration

Entreprises

  • Kribi Power Development Company - Stagiaire IT

    2017 - maintenant Helpdesk
    Support aux Utilisateurs
    Supervision du réseau informatique
    Etude et conception d'une application web de reporting

  • Macrotech - Stagiaire

    2016 - 2016  participation a la configuration et l'installation d'antennes pour la liaison radio
     Etude et mise en place d'un outil de supervision et de Monitoring réseau avec PRTG
     Participation a la maintenance du serveur de macrotech
     Participation a l'installation des des cables pour détecteurs de fumées, ventouses de portes, Détecteur de mouvements

  • APC - Ingénieur de travaux Infrastructure systèmes et réseaux

    Paris 2015 - 2015  Audit et dépannage du réseau informatique de BMS Africa (Bonapriso)
     Maintenance, helpdesk et déploiement des systèmes d'exploitation sur les équipements informatiques du Groupe Scolaire Bilingue SIRA
     Assurer la gestion du réseau informatique de BMS Africa lorsque l'administrateur réseau était en mission
     Mise à jour du parc informatique sur l’outil de gestion (GLPI).

  • CAMI-Toyota - Stagiaire en Maintenance Informatique

    2014 - 2014  Etude et proposition d'un planning de Maintenance préventive des équipements et proposition des fiches de maintenances.
     Installation et dépannage des Imprimantes.
     Configuration d’un anti-spam McAfee.

  • ORSYS TELECOM - Technicien en Maintenance informatique

    2014 - 2014  Installation des Systèmes d'exploitations Windows , linux
     Configuration des Imprimantes et mises en réseau
     Assistance des étudiants dans leur formation en bureautique Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher,...

  • SMI - Technicien Système et Réseau

    2013 - 2013  Participation a l'installation et à la Configuration du réseau Informatique de la SMI
     Etude et mise en place d’un portail Intranet/Extranet pour la collaboration des Employés(Honolulu).
     Installation de Windows server 2008 et déploiement d'un domaine AD
     Mise en place d'un serveur DHCP

Formations

  • 3iL

    Limoges 2016 - 2017 Master 2 en Management des Systemes d'Information et Infrastructures

    Gestion des hommes
    Conduite des réunion
    Gestion des Incidences
    L'Organisation des Systemes d'Informations

  • ISTDI/IUC (Douala)

    Douala 2015 - 2016 CCNA

    Configuration des Equipements Cisco
    Mise à jour des iOS cisco
    Design d'une Architecture Reseau
     Conception d'une Architecture réseau et du plan d'adressage IPV4 et IPV6
     Configuration et dépannage des VLAN et routage Inter-VLAN, RSTP,PVST+, ETHERCHANNEL
     Configuration et résolution des problèmes liés aux ACLs, DHCP, NAT dans les réseaux IPV4 et IPV6
     Configuration et Dépannage des réseaux WAN

  • 3iL

    Limoges 2015 - 2016 MASTER 1 en Management des Systemes d'Informations et Infrastructures

     Installation et configuration des serveurs
     Virtualisation des serveurs (ESXI, Vmotion, Vcenter …)
     Implémentation de la Haute Disponibilité avec Vmotion de Vsphère
     Procédure d'élaboration des Cahiers des Charges Fonctionnels
     Gestion des Projets, Business Intelligence ,Organisations des SI
     Outils de Veille Technologiques

  • 3 IL Institut D'Ingenierie Informatique De Limoges

    Limoges 2014 - 2015 Bachelor en Informatique option ASR

    * Implémentation du Basculement Automatique avec le protocole HSRP ;
    * Etude de l'Implémentation du VPN/MPLS
    * Base de données SQL ;
    * Réseaux Wan, Préparation a la Certification Linux LPI1
    * Développement en PHP5, joomla 3.X, CSS3, JAVA, MERISE, UML ;

  • Institut Universitaire De La Côte (Douala)

    Douala 2012 - 2014 Brevet de Technicien Superieur en Maintenance des Systemes Informatiques

    BTS Industriel Mention BIEN option Maintenance des Systèmes Informatique (2014) à L'
    * Architectures OSI, client-serveur, LAN, MAN, WAN... ;
    * Paramétrage, protection et sécurité (firewalls, VLAN, RAID...) ;
    * MERISE, PHP/SQL, HTML, C, Bash... ;
    * Maintenance Informatique, Dépannage des équipements informatique et Dépannage réseau ;

