Yannick TSAGUE

Rigorous , methodical, autonomous editorial quality, teamwork Sense , knowledge sharing and effective , I hope sincerely to built a business that can allow me to deepen my knowledge and so build me a career.





Rigoureux, méthodique, autonome, Qualité de rédaction, Sens du travail en équipe, partage de connaissances et efficace, j'espère très sincèrement pouvoir intégré une entreprise pouvant me permettre d'Approfondir mes connaissances et ainsi me forger une carrière.



Mes compétences :

Cisco Certify Network Academy

VPN

RAID

Personal Home Page

Microsoft office pack

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows

Merise Methodology

MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)

MAN

Linux

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

HTML

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Cisco CallManager

C Programming Language

Audit système d'information

Active Directory Configuration