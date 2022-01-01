Franck Alain BINDE KOUBE

Generalist Engineer with an entrepreneurial mindset, I am driven by self-improvement and positive social impact. Contributing to the development of society through education, entrepreneurship, and innovative projects is what matters to me. Our current system has failed, we need to challenge the status-quo by creating the Change.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Project

Business Analysis

Six Sigma

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Office

Data Analysis

Problem Solving

Neuro-Linguistic Programming

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Inclusive Leadership