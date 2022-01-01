Menu

Franck Alain BINDE KOUBE

DOUALA

En résumé

Generalist Engineer with an entrepreneurial mindset, I am driven by self-improvement and positive social impact. Contributing to the development of society through education, entrepreneurship, and innovative projects is what matters to me. Our current system has failed, we need to challenge the status-quo by creating the Change.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Project
Business Analysis
Six Sigma
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Office
Data Analysis
Problem Solving
Neuro-Linguistic Programming
Content Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Inclusive Leadership

Entreprises

  • Perenco Rio Del Rey - Instrumentation Engineer Trainee

    2013 - 2013 Theme: Automation of an oil platform

  • the French Agency - Sustainability Engineer Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Theme: Energy audit and solar lighting of the outside of buildings

  • Perenco Rio Del Rey - Process Engineer Trainee

    2012 - 2012 Theme : Optimization of the gas network of the eastern sector of Rio Del Rey

  • Perenco Rio Del Rey - Mechanical Engineer Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Theme: Elaboration of the index cards (forms) of calculation of performance of mechanical machines

  • Halliburton - Elève-ingénieur

    Puteaux 2009 - 2009 Etude du fonctionnement d'une scie pneumatique et élaboration d'une documentation technique

Formations

  • Koenig-Solutions (New Delhi)

    New Delhi 2015 - 2015 Lean Six Sigma Certification

  • Degree Obtained At UCAC-ICAM Institute (Douala)

    Douala 2010 - 2013 Diplome d'Ingenieur Generaliste

  • ICAM Institute (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2008 - 2010 Diplome de Technicien Superieur

    : Advanced technician's certificate in industrial maintenance obtained (Pointe-Noire/

