Franck BACHET

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

En résumé

Contact sur fbachet AT free dot fr

Mes compétences :
Internet
IP
C/C++
TV Num
Hadoop
SQL (MySql, sqlite, Oracle, sybase)
Linux
Moteur de recherche
Ruby Python Php
Agile Development
HTML 5 / CSS / JS
Redis
XML / JSON
Apache / Nginx / Lua
Zookeeper, Serf
APIGEE
MPEG
Openstack
Saltstack, Chef
Kibana Grafana
Kafka
Docker
Logstash elastic search
Cassandra Mongodb
AWS
Jenkins Rundeck

Entreprises

  • Cisco Video Technologies France (ex NDS) - Manager / CTAO

    1999 - maintenant Fascinated by the Internet and related technologies, I developed the ability to analyze trends (tool, methodology or solution) to promote changes in terms of organization, development and product offers.

    Key activities:
    - Team management and technical lead

    Recent projets:
    - SmartCity platforms: from sensors to big data lake, analytics and discovery (air, noise, flow from video streams, wifi ...). Use cases around data and urban space design.
    - Big Data platform: aggregate multiple sources in NFV environment for batch and realtime processing for fault detection (service assurance)
    # Kafka, logstash, Elastic Search Kibana, Avro, Cloudera Hadoop, Camus, Storm, MoogSoft,
    Java, Python, Salt Stack, Jenkins, Open Stack

    - Remote Rendering: design of a cloud hosted platform for UI rendering as a single video stream in order to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership for TV operator (hardware cost, end user device lifetime).
    # Exynos 5422 ARM SoC, node.js, mongodb, redis rules engine, physic engine (chipmunk),
    Kafka, Consul, Docker (incl. Private registry), Salt Stack, Git, Jenkins, Open Stack

    - TV Services in the cloud: optimize resource usage (cost, allocation, performance) with auto scaling for program guide, personalised service, multi screen application context, audience measurement. Services operated in a devops mode for live upgrade of production environment.
    # Mongodb, Cassandra, HDFS, Pig, Kafka, Flume / Storm, Oozie/Pig/MR, SSO (Gigya, Janrain), CMB, Redis, ejabber, auto scaling, Chef, Glu, Custom DevOps tools, Jenkins, AWS, Open Stack

    Past activities:
    - Service Delivery Platform (public API - cloud hosting - backend professional services)
    - Search Engine in a TV context: navigation in a TV Guide by using search request axis
    - Mobile phone as a STB remote control with advanced feature for remote PVR scheduling
    - VOIP features embedded in a STB (project lead)
    - Metro VOD (USA): project lead
    - Infinite TV: Over The Top video distribution system including advanced advertising solutions
    - STB "Full Features" in 2006 (project lead): VOD, Internet metadata for enriched program display, online video transcoding in realtime ....
    - European Funded project: SATMODE, DVB IPI MEDIANET, Citizen Media (project leads)
    - Canal+ G2 email: project lead
    - Internet Satellite Return Path platform

    but also ...

    Patents
    And many others advanced solutions ...

  • Steria - Ingénieur d'études

    Paris 1994 - 1999 Developer (X400 messaging service - MAILPAC - Deployment: La Poste, France Telecom).
    X400 Adaptator for SMS Gateway FT forward.
    Intranet CANAM
    X500 Directory Service

    Canal+ Group: Hybrid Internet Access Platform on STB (request sent via PSTN network / reception on satellite path) - Beta test with 600 subscribers for Game download on PC via STB.

Formations

