Franck BACHET

Cisco Video Technologies France (ex NDS)
- Manager / CTAO
1999 - maintenant
Fascinated by the Internet and related technologies, I developed the ability to analyze trends (tool, methodology or solution) to promote changes in terms of organization, development and product offers.
Key activities:
- Team management and technical lead
Recent projets:
- SmartCity platforms: from sensors to big data lake, analytics and discovery (air, noise, flow from video streams, wifi ...). Use cases around data and urban space design.
- Big Data platform: aggregate multiple sources in NFV environment for batch and realtime processing for fault detection (service assurance)
# Kafka, logstash, Elastic Search Kibana, Avro, Cloudera Hadoop, Camus, Storm, MoogSoft,
Java, Python, Salt Stack, Jenkins, Open Stack
- Remote Rendering: design of a cloud hosted platform for UI rendering as a single video stream in order to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership for TV operator (hardware cost, end user device lifetime).
# Exynos 5422 ARM SoC, node.js, mongodb, redis rules engine, physic engine (chipmunk),
Kafka, Consul, Docker (incl. Private registry), Salt Stack, Git, Jenkins, Open Stack
- TV Services in the cloud: optimize resource usage (cost, allocation, performance) with auto scaling for program guide, personalised service, multi screen application context, audience measurement. Services operated in a devops mode for live upgrade of production environment.
# Mongodb, Cassandra, HDFS, Pig, Kafka, Flume / Storm, Oozie/Pig/MR, SSO (Gigya, Janrain), CMB, Redis, ejabber, auto scaling, Chef, Glu, Custom DevOps tools, Jenkins, AWS, Open Stack
Past activities:
- Service Delivery Platform (public API - cloud hosting - backend professional services)
- Search Engine in a TV context: navigation in a TV Guide by using search request axis
- Mobile phone as a STB remote control with advanced feature for remote PVR scheduling
- VOIP features embedded in a STB (project lead)
- Metro VOD (USA): project lead
- Infinite TV: Over The Top video distribution system including advanced advertising solutions
- STB "Full Features" in 2006 (project lead): VOD, Internet metadata for enriched program display, online video transcoding in realtime ....
- European Funded project: SATMODE, DVB IPI MEDIANET, Citizen Media (project leads)
- Canal+ G2 email: project lead
- Internet Satellite Return Path platform
but also ...
