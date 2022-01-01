Menu

Franck BASTIEN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe SNEF - Chef de projets

    2012 - maintenant Chef de projets en électricité CFO/CFA dans le tertiaire

  • C2F - Gerant

    2008 - 2012 Gérant de société spécialisée dans le domaine de l'électricité CFO/CFA

  • BST - GERANT

    1999 - 2007 Gérant de société au capital de 245000€ spécialisée dans le domaine de l'électricité CFO/CFA

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau