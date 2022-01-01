Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Franck BASTIEN
Ajouter
Franck BASTIEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe SNEF
- Chef de projets
2012 - maintenant
Chef de projets en électricité CFO/CFA dans le tertiaire
C2F
- Gerant
2008 - 2012
Gérant de société spécialisée dans le domaine de l'électricité CFO/CFA
BST
- GERANT
1999 - 2007
Gérant de société au capital de 245000€ spécialisée dans le domaine de l'électricité CFO/CFA
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexander MOL
Daha OULD NATOU
Florence MARCHAND
Julie BORDES
Laurence BALAN