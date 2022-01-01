Menu

Franck BERNARD

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS

En résumé

20 ans d'experience dans differents domaines (electronique, telephonie mobile, imagerie medicale et professionnelle) avec une competence double Hw et Sw embarque, habitue aux challenges dans un environnement international extremement competitif, capable de tirer l'innovation et l'execution de programmes complexes avec des equipes reparties dans le monde, que ce soit en termes de definition de produits (Product Mgt), de management d'equipes ou de projets

Mes compétences :
3G Networks
2G Networks
Image Processing
embedded software development
Technology Management
Technical support
Request
Project Management
Pre sales
People Management
Operational Management
Direct customer management
4G Networks

Entreprises

  • STMicroelectronics - Technical Marketing

    2014 - maintenant Technical support to ASIC Turn-key solutions Request for Quotes (RFQ)
    with a focus on C28 FD-SOI technology
    IC/SoC architecture
    Pre-Sales Customer support
    Success : Won 1 business at the present time

  • STMicroelectronics - Marketing

    2013 - 2014 Mission : ISP Marketing [Product and technology roadmap], RFQ answering
    Focus : Business Plans, Roadmaping, Image Processing ICs
    Realization : 1st technology roadmap for 2014-2016, drive of innovation, ISP roadmap
    Business Plan, Product definition,

  • STMicroelectronics - Imaging SoC R&D Director

    2012 - 2013 SoC Director (Line Mgt 70 people - 15 M EUR yearly budget)
    Focus : maging Signal Processor IC and embedded software development]
    Teams : Sophia Antipolis, Greater Noida (India)
    Success :
    Set-up of imaging teams in Sophia, ``trust chain'' construction between French & Indian teams
    Execution of 1st complex System on Chip for automotive & security businesses which was well-received by market
    additional tasks and scope :
    Deployment of Modern and Flexible Development methodologies in IC and Sw, *
    Good understanding and management of Subcontracting companies in Sophia-Antipolis area

  • ST Ericsson - Modem SoC Development Director

    GRENOBLE 2011 - 2012 Line Mgt 70 people - 15 M EUR Development budget
    Focus : Modem IP and SoC Execution in relationship with Ericsson team in Lund, Sweden and Grenoble/Bangalore
    Team locations : Sophia Antipolis, Zurich (Switzerland)
    Tasks & Projects :
    1st LTE capable Modem IP (CMOS C28 and then CMOS C28 FDSOI) inside High-End processor
    1st Modem LTE Rel 8 stand-alone chip, Fw optimization for C40 LTE Modem solution
    Coordination of roadmap (IPs and subsytems) between former Ericsson and ST groups
    Success : The LTE modem IC is the only product success of the ST Ericsson joint venture

  • ST Ericsson - SOC Program Manager

    GRENOBLE 2009 - 2011 Scope Operational Mgt 80 people - 40 M Euros program budget)
    Focus IC development Multi-standard 3G SmartPhone]
    Mission IC Program Manager of 1st ST Ericsson combined Modem + Application SoC (Grenoble-Sophia-Lund-Rabat),
    System Architect Sw, IC Program Management Support
    Success :
    1st Joint Venture Program successfully completed until ST Ericsson got dismantled

  • ST Ericsson - Development Mgr

    GRENOBLE 2009 - 2009 Mission : Physical Layer Development Mgr (Line Mgt 60 people, 15 M EurosDevelopment budget)
    Focus : Telecom 2G/3G (Algorithms/firmware/Layer 1), speech/audio, secure boot/loader utilities
    Success :
    Successful introduction of 2nd generation of 3G products in Mass Production (Samsung)
    Successful Introduction of 1st generation of TD-SCDMA products in China (Samsung)
    2G Innovation : Major innovation on 2G Rel 9 (1st world wide 2G Rel 9 call)
    Set-up of coordinated speech and audio Firmware development at ST Ericsson

  • NXP Semiconductors - Development Mgr

    Colombelles 2007 - 2008 Mission : Algorithm & Firmware Development Mgr (Line Mgt 70 people, 20 M EUR Development budget)
    Focus : Telecom 2G/3G/4G (Algorithms/firmware), speech/audio]
    Team Location : Sophia-Antipolis / Nuremberg / Dresden
    Success :
    Successful introduction of 1st Generation of 3G products in Mass Production (Samsung)
    Telecom innovation [Sw Modem] : 1st LTE call, 1st 3G call on a pure System-C based virtual platform
    Successful introduction of new topics (audio, secured Bootrom & FlashLoader) to customer(s)

  • NXP Semiconductors - Algorithm/FW/SW Development Mgr

    Colombelles 2005 - 2007 Mission : Development Manager (Line Mgt 60 people, 15 M Euros Development budget) Focus : Telecom 2G/3G, speech/audio, secure boot/loader utilities] -
    Realization :
    FW and SW development process creation, successful deployment on 2G and 3G products
    HSDPA contract to 3rd party IP provider launched to enrich 1st 3G product generation
    Successful introduction of renewed low-layer 2G business model for Sony-Ericsson Mobile (SEMC)
    Success : 3G Program Fw on track, 2G Business won

  • Philips Semiconductors - Program Manager

    Suresnes 2002 - 2005 Missionm : 3G Program Manager (Operational Management 50-100 people, 50 M EUR Program budget)
    Focus : 3G "UMTS" (Algo/Firmware/L1/Stack)]
    Teaams : Sophia Antipolis/Nuremberg/Le Mans/Bangalore
    Realization :
    1st Philips 3G Modem ICs including algorithm and Layer 1
    Support of customer stack (Layer 2/3)

  • Philips - Architecture and Standard Design Manager

    Suresnes 2000 - 2001 Mission : System architecture for Telecom 2G/3G and Multimedia (HW/SW) products
    Realization :
    Creation of System Architecture Group
    1st complex program set-up (3G modem & Multimedia)
    Creation of Technology Component and System Roadmap for 3G products
    Practice of due diligence.

  • Philips - System Architect

    Suresnes 1997 - 1999 Mission : System Architecture
    Focus : MPEG2 Video, Audio, Program Encoders final products (HW/SW)
    Key factiors : 5 M EUR business * Realization :
    Creation and successful introduction/manufacturing of 2nd generation of MPEG 2 Video encoders
    Contributions to overall system architecture from principles to product deployment
    Direct innovation support to major customers (BBC, Canal+)
    1st world-wide innovation (MPEG2 slicing for advertisement)

  • Philips - Research Project Leader

    Suresnes 1993 - 1996 Philips Laboratoires d'Electronique Philips, Limeil-Brevannes
    Mission : Research Project Leadership
    Focus : Image Processing Algorithms, Acoustics, Electronic Prototypes, Real-time Software, Application Software
    Realization :
    International project leadership (European Projects, Philips Medical Systems Projects)

  • Philips - Research Engineer

    Suresnes 1990 - 1993 Research Engineer
    [Image Processing Algorithms, Acoustics, Electronic Prototypes, Real-time Software, Application Software]
    Miscellaneous missions in image processing algorithms, mapping algorithms to optimized hardware in medical imaging (mostly CT and MR imaging), innovation in Ultrasound imaging and therapy,
    Success : 1st 3G Ultrasound images (worldwide)

Formations

