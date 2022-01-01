Franck BERNARD

20 ans d'experience dans differents domaines (electronique, telephonie mobile, imagerie medicale et professionnelle) avec une competence double Hw et Sw embarque, habitue aux challenges dans un environnement international extremement competitif, capable de tirer l'innovation et l'execution de programmes complexes avec des equipes reparties dans le monde, que ce soit en termes de definition de produits (Product Mgt), de management d'equipes ou de projets



Mes compétences :

3G Networks

2G Networks

Image Processing

embedded software development

Technology Management

Technical support

Request

Project Management

Pre sales

People Management

Operational Management

Direct customer management

4G Networks