Franck BERNARD

STMicroelectronics
- Technical Marketing
2014 - maintenant
Technical support to ASIC Turn-key solutions Request for Quotes (RFQ)
with a focus on C28 FD-SOI technology
IC/SoC architecture
Pre-Sales Customer support
Success : Won 1 business at the present time
STMicroelectronics
- Marketing
2013 - 2014
Mission : ISP Marketing [Product and technology roadmap], RFQ answering
Focus : Business Plans, Roadmaping, Image Processing ICs
Realization : 1st technology roadmap for 2014-2016, drive of innovation, ISP roadmap
Business Plan, Product definition,
STMicroelectronics
- Imaging SoC R&D Director
2012 - 2013
SoC Director (Line Mgt 70 people - 15 M EUR yearly budget)
Focus : maging Signal Processor IC and embedded software development]
Teams : Sophia Antipolis, Greater Noida (India)
Success :
Set-up of imaging teams in Sophia, ``trust chain'' construction between French & Indian teams
Execution of 1st complex System on Chip for automotive & security businesses which was well-received by market
additional tasks and scope :
Deployment of Modern and Flexible Development methodologies in IC and Sw, *
Good understanding and management of Subcontracting companies in Sophia-Antipolis area
ST Ericsson
- Modem SoC Development Director
GRENOBLE
2011 - 2012
Line Mgt 70 people - 15 M EUR Development budget
Focus : Modem IP and SoC Execution in relationship with Ericsson team in Lund, Sweden and Grenoble/Bangalore
Team locations : Sophia Antipolis, Zurich (Switzerland)
Tasks & Projects :
1st LTE capable Modem IP (CMOS C28 and then CMOS C28 FDSOI) inside High-End processor
1st Modem LTE Rel 8 stand-alone chip, Fw optimization for C40 LTE Modem solution
Coordination of roadmap (IPs and subsytems) between former Ericsson and ST groups
Success : The LTE modem IC is the only product success of the ST Ericsson joint venture
ST Ericsson
- SOC Program Manager
GRENOBLE
2009 - 2011
Scope Operational Mgt 80 people - 40 M Euros program budget)
Focus IC development Multi-standard 3G SmartPhone]
Mission IC Program Manager of 1st ST Ericsson combined Modem + Application SoC (Grenoble-Sophia-Lund-Rabat),
System Architect Sw, IC Program Management Support
Success :
1st Joint Venture Program successfully completed until ST Ericsson got dismantled
ST Ericsson
- Development Mgr
GRENOBLE
2009 - 2009
Mission : Physical Layer Development Mgr (Line Mgt 60 people, 15 M EurosDevelopment budget)
Focus : Telecom 2G/3G (Algorithms/firmware/Layer 1), speech/audio, secure boot/loader utilities
Success :
Successful introduction of 2nd generation of 3G products in Mass Production (Samsung)
Successful Introduction of 1st generation of TD-SCDMA products in China (Samsung)
2G Innovation : Major innovation on 2G Rel 9 (1st world wide 2G Rel 9 call)
Set-up of coordinated speech and audio Firmware development at ST Ericsson
NXP Semiconductors
- Development Mgr
Colombelles
2007 - 2008
Mission : Algorithm & Firmware Development Mgr (Line Mgt 70 people, 20 M EUR Development budget)
Focus : Telecom 2G/3G/4G (Algorithms/firmware), speech/audio]
Team Location : Sophia-Antipolis / Nuremberg / Dresden
Success :
Successful introduction of 1st Generation of 3G products in Mass Production (Samsung)
Telecom innovation [Sw Modem] : 1st LTE call, 1st 3G call on a pure System-C based virtual platform
Successful introduction of new topics (audio, secured Bootrom & FlashLoader) to customer(s)
NXP Semiconductors
- Algorithm/FW/SW Development Mgr
Colombelles
2005 - 2007
Mission : Development Manager (Line Mgt 60 people, 15 M Euros Development budget) Focus : Telecom 2G/3G, speech/audio, secure boot/loader utilities] -
Realization :
FW and SW development process creation, successful deployment on 2G and 3G products
HSDPA contract to 3rd party IP provider launched to enrich 1st 3G product generation
Successful introduction of renewed low-layer 2G business model for Sony-Ericsson Mobile (SEMC)
Success : 3G Program Fw on track, 2G Business won
Philips Semiconductors
- Program Manager
Suresnes
2002 - 2005
Missionm : 3G Program Manager (Operational Management 50-100 people, 50 M EUR Program budget)
Focus : 3G "UMTS" (Algo/Firmware/L1/Stack)]
Teaams : Sophia Antipolis/Nuremberg/Le Mans/Bangalore
Realization :
1st Philips 3G Modem ICs including algorithm and Layer 1
Support of customer stack (Layer 2/3)
Philips
- Architecture and Standard Design Manager
Suresnes
2000 - 2001
Mission : System architecture for Telecom 2G/3G and Multimedia (HW/SW) products
Realization :
Creation of System Architecture Group
1st complex program set-up (3G modem & Multimedia)
Creation of Technology Component and System Roadmap for 3G products
Practice of due diligence.
Philips
- System Architect
Suresnes
1997 - 1999
Mission : System Architecture
Focus : MPEG2 Video, Audio, Program Encoders final products (HW/SW)
Key factiors : 5 M EUR business * Realization :
Creation and successful introduction/manufacturing of 2nd generation of MPEG 2 Video encoders
Contributions to overall system architecture from principles to product deployment
Direct innovation support to major customers (BBC, Canal+)
1st world-wide innovation (MPEG2 slicing for advertisement)
Philips
- Research Project Leader
Suresnes
1993 - 1996
Philips Laboratoires d'Electronique Philips, Limeil-Brevannes
Mission : Research Project Leadership
Focus : Image Processing Algorithms, Acoustics, Electronic Prototypes, Real-time Software, Application Software
Realization :
International project leadership (European Projects, Philips Medical Systems Projects)
Philips
- Research Engineer
Suresnes
1990 - 1993
Research Engineer
[Image Processing Algorithms, Acoustics, Electronic Prototypes, Real-time Software, Application Software]
Miscellaneous missions in image processing algorithms, mapping algorithms to optimized hardware in medical imaging (mostly CT and MR imaging), innovation in Ultrasound imaging and therapy,
Success : 1st 3G Ultrasound images (worldwide)