Franck BLETTNER

Technical and functional expertise on JDEdwards. Strong skills on installation, upgrade, administration and development tools (Programs, UBE, BSFN…). Good skills on functional modules : Sales, Procurement, Accouting, Inventory, Advanced Pricing



Technical and functional expertise on Business Intelligence (OBIEE and ODI). Installation, administration, development, analysis and modelling of datamart.



Expertise to define architecture in an IT environment. Hardware and software to host and connect applications.



Expertise to manage project and lead customer or consulting team.



Mes compétences :

JD Edwards

Streamserve

Alfresco

Oracle Data Integrator

Oracle Database

EDI

Cognos

Joomla

C++

Obiee