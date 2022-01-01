Franck BLETTNER

Menu

Technical and functional expertise on JDEdwards. Strong skills on installation, upgrade, administration and development tools (Programs, UBE, BSFN…). Good skills on functional modules : Sales, Procurement, Accouting, Inventory, Advanced Pricing

Technical and functional expertise on Business Intelligence (OBIEE and ODI). Installation, administration, development, analysis and modelling of datamart.

Expertise to define architecture in an IT environment. Hardware and software to host and connect applications.

Expertise to manage project and lead customer or consulting team.

  • NOMANA-IT - Owner

    2013 - maintenant

  • Oracle - Consulting Project Technical Manager

    Colombes 2011 - 2012

  • De Theus Technologies - Technical Team Leader

    2005 - 2007 Leader of the technical consulting team (about fifteen persons) including these tasks
    Employee recruitement
    Following the team and planning
    Define the budget and follow it.
    Customer relationship to highlight our expertise and increase our business

  • IOrga - Technical Director

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2013 Define our infrastructure and demo plateform
    Participate in partners meeting (Oracle OpenWorld, Amazon…) to define our selection of tools and give feedback to directors, managers, and consultants.
    Implementation of collaborative tools to build our skills (Intranet, Extranet, documentation).
    Implementation of decision tools for daily monitoring of the company (management planning, turnover, profitability)
    Study and Migration of our mail to Google Apps. Establishment of a partnership.
    Strategy and development hosting platforms and applications. Creating a partnership with Amazon Web Services cloud computing services and various French hosters.
    Support and train consulting team in all the business unit (France, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Mauricius island)
    Presales for all the product (OBIEE, ODI, BI Publisher, JDEdwards)
    Define customers architecture to hosts Jdedwards and others Oracle products (Database, ODI, OBIEE, OATS,…)

    In parrallel, I do missions to customers to sell our expertise and generate more value as a JDEdwards and BI Project Manager, Technical and functional project chief, Senior consultant (CNC, Technical and BI) and functional consultant

  • Ravate SA - Project Manager

    2001 - 2005 Responsible for the implementation of stocks and procurement JDEdwards modules including auditing, analysing, settings, training, development and leading the project team and partners
    Responsible for the final step of the implementation of the accounting module (GL, AP, AR) including auditing, modifying and finalising the setup, defining and implementing monthly and annual closing, integrity batch, accouting report.
    Responsible for the JDEdwards Upgrade (B7332 to XE, XE to E18.9)
    Administration, installation of JDEdwards including backup, ESU, new plateform and upgrade
    Develop custom applications and interface (Reconciliation, bank transfer, sales software, payment follow-up)
    Extract data, and modelling of financial and procurement datamart
    Users support.
    Responsible for the infrastructure (servers, workstation, internet/intranet, mail software) on linux, unix and windows OS.

  • Groupe Focal - Senior Technical Consultant

    1998 - 2001 Organise and define data integration strategy. Analyse and develop program and batch with jdedwards tools to realise data integration on sales, procurement, manufacturing, accouting, inventory, items using entry points
    Write technical and functional specification and develop jdedwards custom applications, batch and interfaces.
    Support and give expertise to customers before and after go live.
    Create training support and have taught customers on jdedwards tools and administration.
    Define technical solution to interface Streamserve (Pixel-perfect reporting tools), Pow Wow (barcode software) with JDEdwards, in partnership with the software creator.
    Develop an e-commerce website connected to JDEdwards

  • CS Transtec - Analyst Programmer

    1997 - 1998 Analyse and develop several applications including functional and technicale evolution. (different applications to manage sportive associations in Lyon, salary, billing, reconciliation, quality monitoring of manufacturing…)
    Functional, technical analysis and development of tools to migrate data between bank software.
    Used development tools such as Delphi and Visual basic with Paradox and Oracle Database.

