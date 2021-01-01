Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Franck BOIS
Franck BOIS
LYON-DARDILLY
Entreprises
Cabinet d'expertise comptable EXAUR
- Chef de mission
2011 - maintenant
Amallia Action Logement
- Comptable Général
Lyon
2005 - 2011
EMILE MAURIN
- Comptable Général
Vitry sur Seine
2005 - 2005
INEO Centre est. Groupe SUEZ.
- Comptable général
2003 - 2004
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2006 - 2007
DESCF (niveau BAC + 5)
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2002 - 2003
DECF (BAC + 4)
Lycée La Favorite Sainte Therese
Lyon
1998 - 2002
BAC - BTS (BAC + 2)
Cyndie DEVUN
Damien GRAS
Gauthier RAVAT
Gilles CLAPASSON
Guillaume PAOUR
Laurent CAÉTANO