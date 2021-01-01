Menu

Franck BOIS

LYON-DARDILLY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cabinet d'expertise comptable EXAUR - Chef de mission

    2011 - maintenant

  • Amallia Action Logement - Comptable Général

    Lyon 2005 - 2011

  • EMILE MAURIN - Comptable Général

    Vitry sur Seine 2005 - 2005

  • INEO Centre est. Groupe SUEZ. - Comptable général

    2003 - 2004

Formations

Réseau