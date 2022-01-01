Franck BOUCHIND'HOMME

Mes compétences :

Microsoft ASP.NET

Windows Presentation Foundation

Visual Basic for Applications

Standard Template Library

Seagate Crystal Reports

Scrum Methodology

SQL

Oracle Forms

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

Lotus Notes/Domino

Linux

JavaScript

Java

JSON

Informix

ITIL

GIT

Framework

Formalisme UML

ETL

ECLiPSe

CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration

C++

C Programming Language

Borland Turbo C++