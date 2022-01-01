Menu

Franck BOUCHIND'HOMME

AMIENS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft ASP.NET
Windows Presentation Foundation
Visual Basic for Applications
Standard Template Library
Seagate Crystal Reports
Scrum Methodology
SQL
Oracle Forms
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
JavaScript
Java
JSON
Informix
ITIL
GIT
Framework
Formalisme UML
ETL
ECLiPSe
CMMi - Capability Maturity Model Integration
C++
C Programming Language
Borland Turbo C++

Entreprises

  • A.F.P.A. - Formateur

    2014 - 2014 * Enseignement et accompagnement formation développeur logiciel Niveau 3 - BAC+2.

  • Intelligent Sofware - Développeur d'échange de données informatisées

    2013 - 2013 * Réalisation de l'interface EDI XML avec le service des immatriculations/saisies de véhicules (Access, VBA).
    * Réalisation de quelques pages web PHP utilisant AJAX (JSON, Mailing).

  • ISAGRI - Analyste & Développeur

    TILLE 2012 - 2013 * Réalisation de diférents outils et études transverses en lien avec le service outils :
    * Outils de test de performances du langage C# et du moteur SQL.
    * Choix de composants logiciels. Tableur et Grapheur.
    * Outils de migration de données vers ou depuis TFS.

  • Svelia - Chef de Projet AMOA

    2008 - 2012 * Exploitation/Maintenance de projets informatiques (BASARS et VIP4000 du C.H.U. d'Amiens).
    * Développements logiciels (1,5 ans env. CHU Amiens) :
    * Développement logiciel Base Administrative Réglentaire et Scientifique(Recherche clinique)(ASP.NET).
    * Maintenance sur le logiciel VIP4000 (Cardiologie) (C++ Builder 3).
    * Outils d'anonymisation, récupération/extraction de données, reporting, scripts...
    * Service Desk (3 mois env. Banque de France IEDOM).
    * Cheferie projet AMOA (1,5 ans env. CHU Amiens puis GCS eSanté Picardie) (DMP/Medisuite de Santéos) :
    * Établissement du besoin, suivi des développements, recetes et suivi d'exploitation des livrables.
    * Suivi et clôture de marché en procédure adaptée.
    * Suivi des prérequis et d'avancement du déploiement de la solution dans établissements de santé.
    * Documentation, formation, vulgarisation et reporting aux instances exécutives.

  • SEE Millancourt et Nicolas - Métreur & Support info. & Développeur

    2006 - 2007 * Assistance, suivi de la mise en place de l'entrepôt de données et réalisation reporting (BIDS 2005 et Informix).
    * Administration du réseau, du parc informatique et outillage pour pilotage (Câblage, RMA, Bases consommable., Cacti...).

  • Lycée Robert de Luzarches - Aide éducateur des NTIC & Responsable du parc informatique

    2000 - 2005 * Responsable du parc informatique, du matériel, du logiciel et de leur bonne gérance (250 postes clients).
    * Responsable de stations de montage cinéma.

Formations