Franck FRANCK VAN-HULLEBUSCH (VAN-HULLEBUSCH)
Franck FRANCK VAN-HULLEBUSCH (VAN-HULLEBUSCH)
Bezons
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur détudes &
Chef de Projet expérimenté
Entreprises
Atos Origin
- Ingénieur d'étude - Chef de Projet
Bezons
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Global Knoledge
Lille
2014 - 2014
Certification Microsoft ‘ Dot.NET’ ‘
Polytech' Lille
Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491)
2013 - 2013
Architectures logicielles
CNAM
Lille
2002 - 2004
Préparation en vue du D.E.S.S
Cuepp Lille 1
Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491)
1997 - 1997
Développements sous Windows
CESI Nord
Arras (62000)
1996 - 1996
Maîtrise en Informatique de Gestion
Réseau
Raphael FERNANDEZ