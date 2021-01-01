Franck GAREL

Menu

Leader à dimension internationale expérimenté dans le management des systèmes d’informations,
du développement à la gestion d’application B to B, B to C, en mode cloud privé ou public. J'ai acquis une Longue
expérience à travers de grands groupes, et suis capable de livrer des projets de transformation de grande
envergure. Toujours au fait des nouvelles technologies et menant des chantiers de consolidation et renouvellement de datacenters à travers le monde, cela m’amène à être un expert sur les domaines de l’infrastructure et de nouvelles méthodes de gestion de projet, Agile, DevOps entre autres. J'ai une grande expérience de gestion de budget et de P&L dans le domaine de l’IT, et manage des équipes de tailles significatives et multiculturelles.
Expérience qui me permet d’adresser les challenges du Business.

  • Cegid Group - CTO

    Informatique | Lyon (69000) 2019 - 2020

  • Adp - EMEA head of IT & VP EMEA CIO

    Informatique | Nanterre 2015 - 2019 VP, EMEA head of IT in ADP HR services (based in Le Pecq 92,
    Main responsibilities:
    VP EMEA CIO * Currently Designing and Implementing new CIO in EMEA
    * Datacenter management: Hosting and Operation for all International ADP
    DSI international à ADP HR services (basé Le Pecq 92,
    Principales responsabilités :
    * Responsabilité d'un grand projet de transformation de la DSI dans le monde

  • Adp - Directeur infrastructure et operation international

    Nanterre 2013 - 2015 employer service business (payroll, HR, money movement, T&E, T&A...) : 600
    applications for France, Germany, Netherland, Italy, Spain, Swiss, UK and Poland,
    VP International
    I&O Mainframe (500MSU), 10000 servers, 300TB. 100 Applications for India, Brazil,
    * Hosting et Operation pour toutes les offres d'ADP employer service (payroll, HR, money movement, T&E, T&A...) , $1.6Mds: 600 applications en
    VP International
    I&O Germany, Netherland, Italy, Spain, Swiss, UK and Poland, Mainframe (500MSU),

  • Adp - Directorinfrastructure et operation europe

    Nanterre 2009 - 2013 Chile, Peru, Argentina, Australia From July 2009 to June 2013 * Hosting and operation for all IT internal services: Mail, web access, internal
    HR, finance, CRM and End user computing: mobility, printers, 12000 laptop, desktop
    Infrastructure &
    Operation Sr worldwide (except US and Canada)
    Director * Hybrid cloud, private cloud based on a Tiered datacentre concept, 2 network hubs, 2 front end DC, 2 backend DC, Worldwide Network management: 100 branch
    10000 servers, 300TB. 100 Applications en India, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, De juillet 2009 à Juin 2013 Australia et China
    * Hosting and operation pour toutes les infrastructures et applications internes
    Infrastructure &
    Operation Sr d'ADP: Mail, web access, internal HR, finance, CRM, service tools et bureautique:
    Director mobility, printers, 12000 laptop, desktop
    * Hybrid cloud, private cloud , WAN management: 100 offices, 50000 clients

  • Adp - Director infrastructure europe

    Nanterre 2005 - 2009 * business process management: printing for 10Mns payslip per month, money
    Infrastructure
    Director movement for $200Bds a year
    * 600 associates direct management
    * $100M budget management

    Main outcomes:
    * IT consolidation in ADP EMEA, MNC, and LATAM, design phase for Apac
    * Design, build and setup/run of 2 front-end datacentres in EU (one main in
    Paris, backup in Barcelona). $30M investment in 2013 (video in Youtube), Same
    approach in Latam, just completed. Design on going for APAC region.
    * Design, build and setup/run of 2 Back-end DC for processing (mainframe 500MSU)
    * Design, build and setup/run of 4 network hubs and WAN network
    * Design build and setup of common tools and process for IT (CMDB, ITIL, DevOps...). One unique Operating model for any business operation worldwide.
    * DRP/BCP: one real full test per year per DC
    * IT as a service model implementation: BU pay per use (real usage)
    * Offshore/Nearshore platform in Tunisia, Czech Republic and India.
    * SOC1, SOX, ISO27001, ISO9001 certification
    * Unique IT operating model (4 tiers) for all IT operation worldwide (except North America), transformation to move to Agile.
    * KPI, SLA for all services
    * Cultural mindset alignement

    EMPLOYMENT
    * business process management: Impressions de 10 millions de bulletins de paies
    par mois, 200 Mds de money movment
    Infrastructure
    Director * Responsabilité managériale (450 collaborateurs dont la moitié en France)
    * Responsabilité budgétaire (90 M EUR )

    Résultats obtenus:

    * Etude, mise en œuvre de deux Datacenter (France et Espagne) $30M
    investment in 2013 (video in Youtube), même approche en LATAM, chili et brésil.
    Design en cours pour la région APAC . Projet de transformation vers de l'Hybride, 5ème génération
    * Etude, mise en œuvre de Hubs Telecom, consolidation de tous les accès clients, et agences ADP Europe, ainsi qu'en Apac, SIngapoure.
    * Etude, mise en œuvre d'une organisation européenne à base d'outils et de process commun transformation vers Agile en cours
    * Etude, mise en œuvre d'un centre de service interne (facturation au réel consommé)
    * Etude, mise en œuvre de plateforme offshore (Tunis, Prague, Inde)
    * Certification ISO 27001,9001 et ISAE3402 (SOC1), GDPR
    * KPI, SLA en place avec tous les clients internes
    * Management multiculturel

    Expériences Professionnelles

    Directeur du centre infogérance / HELPLINE (groupe NEURONES) à Nanterre
    (92) :

  • Helpline - Delivery Operation director & Directeur Infogérance

    Nanterre 2003 - 2005 Main responsibilities:
    Delivery Operation director:
    Director * Front line technical support for Microsoft, Computer associate, Toshiba
    * Help desk and on-site support for 20 large enterprise clients (LVMH, TOTAL...)
    * Full end user computing management for large enterprise clients (Helpdesk, on-site support, system admin, asset management)
    * 150 associates direct management
    * 10M EUR budget management 20% Income growth per year
    * Infrastructure management: Facilities, phone, local IT

    Main outcomes:
    * SLA, customer satisfaction on target
    * 20% Income growth per year, P&L on target
    * Common management per objective mind-set
    * Turnover management
    * Design, build, setup BI for all services
    * ITIL mind-set implementation

    Technical support director in HP (Les Ulis 91)

    Main responsibilities:
    Delivery Operation director:
    * First line support, outsourced to a 3 party, vendor management rd
    Directeur Infogérance * 1ere ligne de support technique (Computer Associate, Microsoft, Toshiba)
    * Helpdesk pour 20 clients (Bouygues, LVMH, Ministères, Messier-Bugatti, TOTAL..),
    * Info gérance poste de travail (helpdesk, support de proximité, gestion de parc, administration serveur)
    * Responsabilité managériale (150 collaborateurs)
    * Responsabilité opérationnelle de 20 clients (CA de 10M EUR )
    * Responsabilité de l'infrastructure : Locaux, téléphonie, informatique
    * Construction réponse appels d'offre prestation infogérance Résultats obtenus :
    * Tenue des engagements contractuels
    * amélioration significative de la satisfaction client
    * Accroissement et maîtrise de la marge
    * augmentation du CA de 20%
    * mise en place culture de management, maîtrise du turnover, mise en place outil de reporting décisionnel,
    * Mise en place ITIL

    Directeur du centre de support technique / HP Les ULIS (91) :

    Principales responsabilités :
    * 2ème ligne de support Unix , Microsoft

  • Hp - Directeur

    Courtaboeuf 2001 - 2003 * Second line support for HPUX, Microsoft for french customers
    * Second line support for proprietary OS: MPE, HPRT, VMS, for European
    Director
    customers
    * Remote and on site Hardware support for all HP devices for French customers
    (servers, storage, network, library...)
    * 110 associates direct management
    * Accountability for all client technical escalation (relationship management between , client, local team central team and R&D)
    * Accountable for scheduling and follow up for all onsite support, consulting, in France, 170 consultants engineers indirect management
    * Accountable for Customer satisfaction and SLA for French clients
    * HP/Compaq merge coordination (PSE)

  • Hp - Support

    Courtaboeuf 2001 - 2001

  • Hp - Corporate account client support manager & Responsable d'équipes

    Courtaboeuf 1997 - 2001 Main responsibilities:
    * Customer loyalty for the 10 HP large customers
    * Installed base contracts renewals and growth
    * Business development in technical services
    * Optimised and cost controls
    * Implement new project (European network competency centre)
    * People management, 20 engineers and 15 sub-contractors
    Results on target for Customer satisfaction, Income growth 23%

    * European network competency centre manager in HP (Les Ulis 91)

    Main responsabilities:
    * People management, 25 network engineers in Europe
    * Accountability for all client technical escalation
    * European Global support process management: end to end support responsability
    Results on target for Customer satisfaction, SLA, cost
    en charge des grands clients / HP Les ULIS (91):
    Manager Management de 20 consultants experts architecture UNIX dédiés grands comptes.
    * Croissance et suivi des revenus contrats et des prestations de consulting
    * Suivi et contrôle des coûts liés à cette activité de service
    * Suivi de la satisfaction des principaux clients stratégiques d'HP
    * Planification et réalisation des prestations de services (optimisation par un nouveau modèle d'organisation)
    * Directeur de comptes stratégiques (accroissement du CA de 23%)

    Responsable d'équipes support réseaux / HP Les ULIS (91):
    * Management de 25 ingénieurs experts (CCIE, assistance, escalade, préventif, intro produits).
    * Responsable France des escalades techniques sur Réseaux
    * Implémentation de sous-traitance et pilotage de la qualité technique des prestataires.
    * Définition des plans d'investissements (infrastructure matérielle, réseau, logicielle) pour l'organisation HP France Support et exploitation du Datacenter.
    * Projets de transformation européens (restructuration, amélioration et mise en place de process) :
    * Support des applications propriétaire HP, ré-engineering du modèle de support européen pour externalisation
    * Support des produits réseaux et OS propriétaire, ré-engineering du modèle de support européen, implémentation et management de centre de compétences Europe

  • Hp - High availability architecture expert in HP technical support & Consultant expert UNIX

    Courtaboeuf 1993 - 1997 Technical expert servers), main responsibilities:
    * Technical account manager for mission critical contracts
    * Technical support for MC customers
    * Operational assessor
    * Technical consulting on Architecture, performance tuning, installation
    Consultant expert UNIX grand serveur / HP les ULIS (91) :
    * Responsable du suivi des comptes clients ayant un contrat avec des engagements
    Expert technique de service.
    * Support curatif de ces clients.
    * Réalisation des audits opérationnels initialisés à la signature des contrats (ITIL).
    * Consultant technique en architecture haute-disponibilité.

  • Hp - Software support engineer

    Courtaboeuf 1990 - 1993 On site hardware and software support engineer in HP (Le Plessis-Robison 92),
    On-site support expert on HP technical computing: HP9000, HP1000, HP64000.
    engineer Business development on support contracts and technical consulting in Hauts de
    Seine department (92)

  • Hp - Software support engineer

    Courtaboeuf 1989 - 1989 90 desktop/laptop and proprietary server HP3000.
    On-site support
    engineer HP3000 Installation and roll out in Charente and Charente Maritime department.

  • Hp - Ingénieur de support client / HP

    Courtaboeuf 1989 - 1993 On-site support * Installation et maintenance de Serveurs HP Unix, réseau, stockage, micro-
    engineer informatique.
    * Développement du chiffre d'affaire en contrat de service et prestations
    diverses département des Hauts de seine (92)

Formations

  • Wharton Business School WPWP Entrepreneurship (Philadelphie)

    Philadelphie 2007 - 2008 MBA

  • Wharton (Philadelphie)

    Philadelphie 2007 - 2008

  • Georges Washington University (Washington)

    Washington 1997 - 1998 PMP certificate

    Process management: ITIL, IT operating model, Scrum, agile

  • IRESTE (Polytech'Nantes)

    Nantes 1984 - 1989

