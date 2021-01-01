Franck GAREL

-
Informatique | Lyon (69000)
2019 - 2020
Adp
- EMEA head of IT & VP EMEA CIO
Informatique | Nanterre
2015 - 2019
VP, EMEA head of IT in ADP HR services (based in Le Pecq 92,
Main responsibilities:
VP EMEA CIO * Currently Designing and Implementing new CIO in EMEA
* Datacenter management: Hosting and Operation for all International ADP
DSI international à ADP HR services (basé Le Pecq 92,
Principales responsabilités :
* Responsabilité d'un grand projet de transformation de la DSI dans le monde
Adp
- Directeur infrastructure et operation international
Nanterre
2013 - 2015
employer service business (payroll, HR, money movement, T&E, T&A...) : 600
applications for France, Germany, Netherland, Italy, Spain, Swiss, UK and Poland,
VP International
I&O Mainframe (500MSU), 10000 servers, 300TB. 100 Applications for India, Brazil,
* Hosting et Operation pour toutes les offres d'ADP employer service (payroll, HR, money movement, T&E, T&A...) , $1.6Mds: 600 applications en
VP International
I&O Germany, Netherland, Italy, Spain, Swiss, UK and Poland, Mainframe (500MSU),
Adp
- Directorinfrastructure et operation europe
Nanterre
2009 - 2013
Chile, Peru, Argentina, Australia From July 2009 to June 2013 * Hosting and operation for all IT internal services: Mail, web access, internal
HR, finance, CRM and End user computing: mobility, printers, 12000 laptop, desktop
Infrastructure &
Operation Sr worldwide (except US and Canada)
Director * Hybrid cloud, private cloud based on a Tiered datacentre concept, 2 network hubs, 2 front end DC, 2 backend DC, Worldwide Network management: 100 branch
10000 servers, 300TB. 100 Applications en India, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, De juillet 2009 à Juin 2013 Australia et China
* Hosting and operation pour toutes les infrastructures et applications internes
Infrastructure &
Operation Sr d'ADP: Mail, web access, internal HR, finance, CRM, service tools et bureautique:
Director mobility, printers, 12000 laptop, desktop
* Hybrid cloud, private cloud , WAN management: 100 offices, 50000 clients
Adp
- Director infrastructure europe
Nanterre
2005 - 2009
* business process management: printing for 10Mns payslip per month, money
Infrastructure
Director movement for $200Bds a year
* 600 associates direct management
* $100M budget management
Main outcomes:
* IT consolidation in ADP EMEA, MNC, and LATAM, design phase for Apac
* Design, build and setup/run of 2 front-end datacentres in EU (one main in
Paris, backup in Barcelona). $30M investment in 2013 (video in Youtube), Same
approach in Latam, just completed. Design on going for APAC region.
* Design, build and setup/run of 2 Back-end DC for processing (mainframe 500MSU)
* Design, build and setup/run of 4 network hubs and WAN network
* Design build and setup of common tools and process for IT (CMDB, ITIL, DevOps...). One unique Operating model for any business operation worldwide.
* DRP/BCP: one real full test per year per DC
* IT as a service model implementation: BU pay per use (real usage)
* Offshore/Nearshore platform in Tunisia, Czech Republic and India.
* SOC1, SOX, ISO27001, ISO9001 certification
* Unique IT operating model (4 tiers) for all IT operation worldwide (except North America), transformation to move to Agile.
* KPI, SLA for all services
* Cultural mindset alignement
EMPLOYMENT
* business process management: Impressions de 10 millions de bulletins de paies
par mois, 200 Mds de money movment
Infrastructure
Director * Responsabilité managériale (450 collaborateurs dont la moitié en France)
* Responsabilité budgétaire (90 M EUR )
Résultats obtenus:
* Etude, mise en œuvre de deux Datacenter (France et Espagne) $30M
investment in 2013 (video in Youtube), même approche en LATAM, chili et brésil.
Design en cours pour la région APAC . Projet de transformation vers de l'Hybride, 5ème génération
* Etude, mise en œuvre de Hubs Telecom, consolidation de tous les accès clients, et agences ADP Europe, ainsi qu'en Apac, SIngapoure.
* Etude, mise en œuvre d'une organisation européenne à base d'outils et de process commun transformation vers Agile en cours
* Etude, mise en œuvre d'un centre de service interne (facturation au réel consommé)
* Etude, mise en œuvre de plateforme offshore (Tunis, Prague, Inde)
* Certification ISO 27001,9001 et ISAE3402 (SOC1), GDPR
* KPI, SLA en place avec tous les clients internes
* Management multiculturel
Expériences Professionnelles
Directeur du centre infogérance / HELPLINE (groupe NEURONES) à Nanterre
(92) :
Helpline
- Delivery Operation director & Directeur Infogérance
Nanterre
2003 - 2005
Main responsibilities:
Delivery Operation director:
Director * Front line technical support for Microsoft, Computer associate, Toshiba
* Help desk and on-site support for 20 large enterprise clients (LVMH, TOTAL...)
* Full end user computing management for large enterprise clients (Helpdesk, on-site support, system admin, asset management)
* 150 associates direct management
* 10M EUR budget management 20% Income growth per year
* Infrastructure management: Facilities, phone, local IT
Main outcomes:
* SLA, customer satisfaction on target
* 20% Income growth per year, P&L on target
* Common management per objective mind-set
* Turnover management
* Design, build, setup BI for all services
* ITIL mind-set implementation
Technical support director in HP (Les Ulis 91)
Main responsibilities:
Delivery Operation director:
* First line support, outsourced to a 3 party, vendor management rd
Directeur Infogérance * 1ere ligne de support technique (Computer Associate, Microsoft, Toshiba)
* Helpdesk pour 20 clients (Bouygues, LVMH, Ministères, Messier-Bugatti, TOTAL..),
* Info gérance poste de travail (helpdesk, support de proximité, gestion de parc, administration serveur)
* Responsabilité managériale (150 collaborateurs)
* Responsabilité opérationnelle de 20 clients (CA de 10M EUR )
* Responsabilité de l'infrastructure : Locaux, téléphonie, informatique
* Construction réponse appels d'offre prestation infogérance Résultats obtenus :
* Tenue des engagements contractuels
* amélioration significative de la satisfaction client
* Accroissement et maîtrise de la marge
* augmentation du CA de 20%
* mise en place culture de management, maîtrise du turnover, mise en place outil de reporting décisionnel,
* Mise en place ITIL
Directeur du centre de support technique / HP Les ULIS (91) :
Principales responsabilités :
* 2ème ligne de support Unix , Microsoft
Hp
- Directeur
Courtaboeuf
2001 - 2003
* Second line support for HPUX, Microsoft for french customers
* Second line support for proprietary OS: MPE, HPRT, VMS, for European
Director
customers
* Remote and on site Hardware support for all HP devices for French customers
(servers, storage, network, library...)
* 110 associates direct management
* Accountability for all client technical escalation (relationship management between , client, local team central team and R&D)
* Accountable for scheduling and follow up for all onsite support, consulting, in France, 170 consultants engineers indirect management
* Accountable for Customer satisfaction and SLA for French clients
* HP/Compaq merge coordination (PSE)
Hp
- Support
Courtaboeuf
2001 - 2001
Hp
- Corporate account client support manager & Responsable d'équipes
Courtaboeuf
1997 - 2001
Main responsibilities:
* Customer loyalty for the 10 HP large customers
* Installed base contracts renewals and growth
* Business development in technical services
* Optimised and cost controls
* Implement new project (European network competency centre)
* People management, 20 engineers and 15 sub-contractors
Results on target for Customer satisfaction, Income growth 23%
* European network competency centre manager in HP (Les Ulis 91)
Main responsabilities:
* People management, 25 network engineers in Europe
* Accountability for all client technical escalation
* European Global support process management: end to end support responsability
Results on target for Customer satisfaction, SLA, cost
en charge des grands clients / HP Les ULIS (91):
Manager Management de 20 consultants experts architecture UNIX dédiés grands comptes.
* Croissance et suivi des revenus contrats et des prestations de consulting
* Suivi et contrôle des coûts liés à cette activité de service
* Suivi de la satisfaction des principaux clients stratégiques d'HP
* Planification et réalisation des prestations de services (optimisation par un nouveau modèle d'organisation)
* Directeur de comptes stratégiques (accroissement du CA de 23%)
Responsable d'équipes support réseaux / HP Les ULIS (91):
* Management de 25 ingénieurs experts (CCIE, assistance, escalade, préventif, intro produits).
* Responsable France des escalades techniques sur Réseaux
* Implémentation de sous-traitance et pilotage de la qualité technique des prestataires.
* Définition des plans d'investissements (infrastructure matérielle, réseau, logicielle) pour l'organisation HP France Support et exploitation du Datacenter.
* Projets de transformation européens (restructuration, amélioration et mise en place de process) :
* Support des applications propriétaire HP, ré-engineering du modèle de support européen pour externalisation
* Support des produits réseaux et OS propriétaire, ré-engineering du modèle de support européen, implémentation et management de centre de compétences Europe
Hp
- High availability architecture expert in HP technical support & Consultant expert UNIX
Courtaboeuf
1993 - 1997
Technical expert servers), main responsibilities:
* Technical account manager for mission critical contracts
* Technical support for MC customers
* Operational assessor
* Technical consulting on Architecture, performance tuning, installation
Consultant expert UNIX grand serveur / HP les ULIS (91) :
* Responsable du suivi des comptes clients ayant un contrat avec des engagements
Expert technique de service.
* Support curatif de ces clients.
* Réalisation des audits opérationnels initialisés à la signature des contrats (ITIL).
* Consultant technique en architecture haute-disponibilité.
Hp
- Software support engineer
Courtaboeuf
1990 - 1993
On site hardware and software support engineer in HP (Le Plessis-Robison 92),
On-site support expert on HP technical computing: HP9000, HP1000, HP64000.
engineer Business development on support contracts and technical consulting in Hauts de
Seine department (92)
Hp
- Software support engineer
Courtaboeuf
1989 - 1989
90 desktop/laptop and proprietary server HP3000.
On-site support
engineer HP3000 Installation and roll out in Charente and Charente Maritime department.
Hp
- Ingénieur de support client / HP
Courtaboeuf
1989 - 1993
On-site support * Installation et maintenance de Serveurs HP Unix, réseau, stockage, micro-
engineer informatique.
* Développement du chiffre d'affaire en contrat de service et prestations
diverses département des Hauts de seine (92)