Franck GAREL

Leader à dimension internationale expérimenté dans le management des systèmes d’informations,

du développement à la gestion d’application B to B, B to C, en mode cloud privé ou public. J'ai acquis une Longue

expérience à travers de grands groupes, et suis capable de livrer des projets de transformation de grande

envergure. Toujours au fait des nouvelles technologies et menant des chantiers de consolidation et renouvellement de datacenters à travers le monde, cela m’amène à être un expert sur les domaines de l’infrastructure et de nouvelles méthodes de gestion de projet, Agile, DevOps entre autres. J'ai une grande expérience de gestion de budget et de P&L dans le domaine de l’IT, et manage des équipes de tailles significatives et multiculturelles.

Expérience qui me permet d’adresser les challenges du Business.



Mes compétences :

Datacenter management

Payroll

Customer Relationship Management

Network Management

WAN management

Managerial Skills > People Management

On-site support

direct management

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

site support

Audit

Consolidations

Manager Management

YouTube

technical support

Cost Control

Hardware support

Helpdesk

ISO 900X Standard

Invoicing > Issuing Invoices

SLA

relationship management

service model implementation

System Administration

indirect management

Asset Allocation

Infrastructure management

Purchase Ledger

Turnover management

support

Budgets & Budgeting

Cost Reduction

LinkedIn

Project Management

installation

ADP Human Resources

Mainframe

Hubs

Back End

Front End

HP Server Hardware > HP 9000 Servers

HP64000 Hardware

VM

CMDB

Data Centre

DevOps

HP Hardware

ISO 27001 Standard

ITIL

LAN/WAN > WAN

UNIX

Compaq/Digital Hardware

HP Server Hardware > HP 3000 Servers

Toshiba Hardware

Agile Methodology

Data Encryption

High Availability

Information Technology

LAN/WAN > LAN

Scrum Methodology

Virtualizatio