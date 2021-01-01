François BROSSARD

Mes compétences :
Communication
Time management
Team Management
Protel
Problem solving
Guides planning
Amadeus CRS
Hospitality
Tourism
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
HOTEL CAYRE
HOTEL CAYRE
- Receptionist & Concierge
2011 - 2013Duties: -Checking In and Checking Out
-In-coming and Out-going calls, Mailing
-Providing city and hotel information ;
-Organizing and booking excursions, transfers, restaurants, theaters
HOTEL SAMAI LODGE & HOTEL PATIO
- Intern & French Market Development
2011 - 2011HOTEL SAMAI LODGE & HOTEL PATIO ANDALUZ 4*, Hotel Industry
San José & Quito - Equator Intern
Duties: -French Market Development
-Tour Escort with American and French people ;
-Development of tourist products
-French teacher for the hotel staff