Francois NIZOU

Dassault Système
- Computer engineer in process and tool
2008 - maintenant
Provide build tools (multi platforms, multi technologies) used by Dassault Système developers, production and customers. Support new technologies and operating systems (recently mobile), support brands requierements, integrate newly aquiered brand into the common build process.
In charge of the architecture and packaging model, utility tools and quality/validation tools.
Techno: C++, Java, iOS, Android, UNIX, Windows
www.3ds.com