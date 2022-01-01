Menu

Francois NIZOU

BOULOGNE

Entreprises

  • Dassault Système - Computer engineer in process and tool

    2008 - maintenant Provide build tools (multi platforms, multi technologies) used by Dassault Système developers, production and customers. Support new technologies and operating systems (recently mobile), support brands requierements, integrate newly aquiered brand into the common build process.

    In charge of the architecture and packaging model, utility tools and quality/validation tools.

    Techno: C++, Java, iOS, Android, UNIX, Windows

    www.3ds.com

  • Research and Technology (TRT) - Intern

    2007 - 2007 OMG spec implementation, review and tooling (OMG/UML/Eclipse/RSA). I was involved in europeen projects, providing proof of concept tools, in particularity in "MARTE Profile for Rational Software Architect (RSA) 7.0" (http://www.omgmarte.org/node/31).
    Techno: Eclipse, JAVA, EMF, UML

