Francois Pascal ILUNGA

KINSHASA

En résumé

Expert senior en infrastructures et spécialiste en télécommunications
survey , acquisition , supervision , construction et maintenance des infrastructures et sites de télécommunications
Expertise immobilière .
Audit et démantèlement des sites des télécommunications .
Audit énergétique .

Mes compétences :
Expertise technique
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal)
LAN/WAN > LAN
Génie Civil et Infrastructures
Evaluation des offres
Elaboration des dossiers d'appel d'offres
Acquisition
Gestion des installations
Maintenance des sites
Telecommunications sites acquisition , constructio
VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) LAN/WAN > LAN
Senior expert en infrastructures , élaboration des
Expertise immobiliere

Entreprises

  • Sertn - Administrateur Directeur Technique

    2013 - maintenant génie civil de la conception à la réalisation
    survey , acquisition , contrôle de qualité , suivi et exécution des travaux de construction des sites et autres infrastructures .
    Études
    Élaboration des dossiers d'appel d'offres .
    Évaluation des offres
    Expertise immobilière .
    Audit et maintenance des sites des télécommunications .

  • CTB-BTC - Expert Senior in charge des infrastructures

    2011 - 2013 Expert Senior in charge of Infrastructures(coordinator in charge of
    infrastructures ) In Kisangani on BTC-CTB project Paideco Tshopo

    Coordinator in charge of new constructions and refurbishing contacts with all governmental and non
    governemental partners

    Management of subcontractors .

    Elaboration of tenders documents

    Supervision of constructions engineers .

  • CTB-BTC Agence Belge de developpement - Expert Senior en charge des infrastructures

    2011 - 2013 Expert Senior in charge of Infrastructures(coordinator in charge of
    infrastructures ) In Kisangani on BTC-CTB project Paideco Tshopo

    Coordinator in charge of new constructions and refurbishing contacts with all governmental and non
    governemental partners

    Management of subcontractors .

    Elaboration of tenders documents

    Supervision of constructions engineers .

  • Leadcom Batch 52 sites Airtel - Consultant responsable des acquisitions

    2011 - 2011 to June Consultant in Charge of sites acquisition for LEADCOM DRC on
    batch of 52 sites.

    Batch of 57 sites for acquisition for Airtel sites survey and all acquisition process .

  • Batch 52 sites Baharti Airtel - Leadcom - Consultant responsable des acquisitions

    2011 - 2011 to June Consultant in Charge of sites acquisition for LEADCOM DRC on
    bach of more than 200 sites.

    Batch of 57 sites for acquisition for Airtel sites survey and all acquisition process .

  • ORIONCOM - Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 Project Manager in ORIONCOM in Charge of V SAT installation
    (consultancy and expertise in internet connexion by VSAT and LAN installation ).

    Civil work for VSAT installation , installation of LAN network and equipment in racks

    Nine sites installed in all nine regions of Congo Kinshasa for the national army and migration services
    .

  • ORIONCOM - Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 Project Manager in ORIONCOM in Charge of V SAT installation
    (consultancy and expertise in internet connexion by VSAT and LAN installation ).

    Civil work for VSAT installation , installation of LAN network and equipment in racks

    Nine sites installed in all nine regions of Congo Kinshasa for the national army and migration services
    .

  • SMS Telecommunications - Operations Director

    2008 - 2010 SMS Telecommunications services contractor Sites
    acquisitions, sites construction and sites maintenance.

    Main tasks : sites acquisitions report , sites negociations and acquisition of all legal permits for Tigo
    DRC .

    Sites Maintenance for Airtel , generators maintenance and swap , batteries replacement on
    RBS , sites refueling and guardening .

    Managing a team of more than 3O technicians of maintenance in six regions of Congo : Kinshasa , Bas
    Congo the two Kasai , Katanga , Kisangani north and south Kivu

  • SMS Telecommunications - Operations Director

    2008 - 2010 SMS Telecommunications services contractor Sites
    acquisitions, sites construction and sites maintenance.

    Main tasks : sites acquisitions report , sites negociations and acquisition of all legal permits for Tigo
    DRC .

    Sites Maintenance for Airtel , generators maintenance and swap , batteries replacement on
    RBS , sites refueling and guardening .

    Managing a team of more than 3O technicians of maintenance in six regions of Congo : Kinshasa , Bas
    Congo the two Kasai , Katanga , Kisangani north and south Kivu

  • Baran Advanced Technologies - Civil Work Sites Supervisor

    2007 - 2008 Main tasks sites survey kick of meetings , sites constructions implementation and supervision of
    sub contractors in the south and the north of Congo Brazzaville more than 50 sites build for MTN
    under supervision of ERICSSON .

    _ 2008; Project manager in sites acquisition in Millicom project.

    Sites acquisitions project manager , sites survey , sites acquisition report , negociation and
    acquisitions of all relatives documents and permits ?

    More than 200 sites negociated in Kinshasa , Bas Congo , KASAI and Katanga

    Managing a team of 1o engineers and 10 lawyers .

  • Huawei Enterprise - Civil Work Sites Supervisor

    2006 - 2007 Main tasks sites survey kick of meetings , sites constructions implementation and supervision of
    sub contractors in the south and the north of Congo Brazzaville more than 50 sites build for MTN
    under supervision of ERICSSON .

    _ 2008; Project manager in sites acquisition in Millicom project.

    Sites acquisitions project manager , sites survey , sites acquisition report , negociation and
    acquisitions of all relatives documents and permits ?

    More than 200 sites negociated in Kinshasa , Bas Congo , KASAI and Katanga

    Managing a team of 1o engineers and 10 lawyers .

  • Coca- Cola - Supervisor of Engineering Construct, Supervising

    1990 - 1990 foundation for machines and Tanks.

    _ 1993 : Assistant of the General Manager of SBC factory (Maintenance and Supervising all Technical
    Tasks)

    _ 1996 : Consultant expert in constructions for MSF/France (Supervising of Construction Fields and
    Advising in choice and purchasing of Materials)

    _ 2005 : Chief of Field (Supervising of six Buildings in Kinshasa GB) For BATICO.

    _ 2006 : Sites Supervisor in Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (In charge of Civil Work Survey and Site
    Acceptance Procedure). In Millicom Project in RDC And CKT Project.

    Main tasks : civil work team leaders supervising sites constructions and in charge of sites
    acceptance with the telecommunication operator here Tigo on the millicom project more than 300
    sites build in all regions of Congo DRC

  • MOBIMETAL - Engineer

    1985 - 1985 Calcul et dessin des structures métalliques

  • Constructions - Engineer

    1985 - 1985

Formations

  • ITI VYOMBO, ISPT (Likasi)

    Likasi 1981 - 1985 constructions civiles et industrielles , béton armé , résistance des matériaux , connaissance des matériaux de construction , topographie , mécanique des sols et des fluides

