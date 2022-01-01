Francois Pascal ILUNGA

-
Sertn
- Administrateur Directeur Technique
2013 - maintenant
génie civil de la conception à la réalisation
survey , acquisition , contrôle de qualité , suivi et exécution des travaux de construction des sites et autres infrastructures .
Études
Élaboration des dossiers d'appel d'offres .
Évaluation des offres
Expertise immobilière .
Audit et maintenance des sites des télécommunications .
-
CTB-BTC
- Expert Senior in charge des infrastructures
2011 - 2013
Expert Senior in charge of Infrastructures(coordinator in charge of
infrastructures ) In Kisangani on BTC-CTB project Paideco Tshopo
Coordinator in charge of new constructions and refurbishing contacts with all governmental and non
governemental partners
Management of subcontractors .
Elaboration of tenders documents
Supervision of constructions engineers .
-
-
Leadcom Batch 52 sites Airtel
- Consultant responsable des acquisitions
2011 - 2011
to June Consultant in Charge of sites acquisition for LEADCOM DRC on
batch of 52 sites.
Batch of 57 sites for acquisition for Airtel sites survey and all acquisition process .
-
Batch 52 sites Baharti Airtel - Leadcom
- Consultant responsable des acquisitions
2011 - 2011
to June Consultant in Charge of sites acquisition for LEADCOM DRC on
bach of more than 200 sites.
Batch of 57 sites for acquisition for Airtel sites survey and all acquisition process .
-
ORIONCOM
- Project Manager
2010 - 2010
Project Manager in ORIONCOM in Charge of V SAT installation
(consultancy and expertise in internet connexion by VSAT and LAN installation ).
Civil work for VSAT installation , installation of LAN network and equipment in racks
Nine sites installed in all nine regions of Congo Kinshasa for the national army and migration services
.
-
-
SMS Telecommunications
- Operations Director
2008 - 2010
SMS Telecommunications services contractor Sites
acquisitions, sites construction and sites maintenance.
Main tasks : sites acquisitions report , sites negociations and acquisition of all legal permits for Tigo
DRC .
Sites Maintenance for Airtel , generators maintenance and swap , batteries replacement on
RBS , sites refueling and guardening .
Managing a team of more than 3O technicians of maintenance in six regions of Congo : Kinshasa , Bas
Congo the two Kasai , Katanga , Kisangani north and south Kivu
-
-
Baran Advanced Technologies
- Civil Work Sites Supervisor
2007 - 2008
Main tasks sites survey kick of meetings , sites constructions implementation and supervision of
sub contractors in the south and the north of Congo Brazzaville more than 50 sites build for MTN
under supervision of ERICSSON .
_ 2008; Project manager in sites acquisition in Millicom project.
Sites acquisitions project manager , sites survey , sites acquisition report , negociation and
acquisitions of all relatives documents and permits ?
More than 200 sites negociated in Kinshasa , Bas Congo , KASAI and Katanga
Managing a team of 1o engineers and 10 lawyers .
-
-
Coca- Cola
- Supervisor of Engineering Construct, Supervising
1990 - 1990
foundation for machines and Tanks.
_ 1993 : Assistant of the General Manager of SBC factory (Maintenance and Supervising all Technical
Tasks)
_ 1996 : Consultant expert in constructions for MSF/France (Supervising of Construction Fields and
Advising in choice and purchasing of Materials)
_ 2005 : Chief of Field (Supervising of six Buildings in Kinshasa GB) For BATICO.
_ 2006 : Sites Supervisor in Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (In charge of Civil Work Survey and Site
Acceptance Procedure). In Millicom Project in RDC And CKT Project.
Main tasks : civil work team leaders supervising sites constructions and in charge of sites
acceptance with the telecommunication operator here Tigo on the millicom project more than 300
sites build in all regions of Congo DRC
-
MOBIMETAL
- Engineer
1985 - 1985
Calcul et dessin des structures métalliques
-
Constructions
- Engineer
1985 - 1985