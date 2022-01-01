Francois PAVY

Expériences multiples et enrichissantes d’encadrement d’équipes multinationales, en environnements géographiques variés et difficiles, pour des clients exigeants (secteur pétrolier en particulier)

Sensibilisation forte aux exigences Environnement, Sécurité et Qualité (HSEQ)



Extensive Experience with Very Large Contracting, Company Oil & Gas Plants, Petroleum Refineries off-shore and on-shore. Full Expertise Knowledge/Technical Know-How In Scaffolding Works, Related Works Risk Assessment For Hazard And Operability, Loss Prevention, Safety Training Regarding Scaffolding Safety And Safe Work Environment At All Levels.

Over 17 year’s of practical experience in the construction industry as scaffolding superintendent (BS and Mechanical). Worked in various aspect of the industry where Safety is paramount and I pride my self in my attitude to safety and the safe erection, dismantling of scaffolding in stipulated time frame and budget as per schedule.