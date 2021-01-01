François PEPINTER

-
A T Kearney
- Senior Research Analyst
Paris
2017 - maintenant
-
A T Kearney
- Research Analyst
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Assisted the project teams by carrying out research and analyse in their specialist field
-
Lazard
- Information Researcher
New York
2014 - 2015
Research information in sectors ranging from industries, finance and the stock market
-
Crédit agricole
- Information Specialist
Montrouge
2013 - 2014
Identified and monitored financial information on the media, retail and luxury industries
Published newsletters
-
Régime Social des Indépendants
- Information Specialist
2013 - 2013
Legal and e-reputation watch
Took part in a project for the Intranet improvement
Published newsletters and identified legal information
-
Crédit agricole
- Information Specialist
Montrouge
2012 - 2013
Identified and monitored financial information on the agribusiness and foodservices
Published newsletters
-
Crédit Agricole
- Information Specialist
Montrouge
2011 - 2012
Identified and monitored financial, economic and market information
Published newsletters
Business watch on the online insurance market
Took part in a project for the Intranet improvement
-
Mutuelle Générale de l'Education Nationale
- Information Specialist
Paris
2011 - 2011
Identified information
Published newsletters
Launched a new formula for reporting
-
Autorité des Marchés Financiers
- Information Researcher
Paris
2010 - 2010
Identified and managed information on the stock exchange law
-
Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image animée
- Documentaliste
2009 - 2010
Launched an information watch system
-
Latham & Watkins
- Information Specialist
2009 - 2009
Identified legal information
-
Union des Caisses Nationales de Sécurité Sociale
- Documentaliste
Montreuil
2009 - 2009
Rédaction de fiches de synthèses et recherche documentaire