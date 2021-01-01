Menu

François PEPINTER

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • A T Kearney - Senior Research Analyst

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • A T Kearney - Research Analyst

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Assisted the project teams by carrying out research and analyse in their specialist field

  • Lazard - Information Researcher

    New York 2014 - 2015 Research information in sectors ranging from industries, finance and the stock market

  • Crédit agricole - Information Specialist

    Montrouge 2013 - 2014 Identified and monitored financial information on the media, retail and luxury industries
    Published newsletters

  • Régime Social des Indépendants - Information Specialist

    2013 - 2013 Legal and e-reputation watch
    Took part in a project for the Intranet improvement
    Published newsletters and identified legal information

  • Crédit agricole - Information Specialist

    Montrouge 2012 - 2013 Identified and monitored financial information on the agribusiness and foodservices
    Published newsletters

  • Crédit Agricole - Information Specialist

    Montrouge 2011 - 2012 Identified and monitored financial, economic and market information
    Published newsletters
    Business watch on the online insurance market
    Took part in a project for the Intranet improvement

  • Mutuelle Générale de l'Education Nationale - Information Specialist

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Identified information
    Published newsletters
    Launched a new formula for reporting

  • Autorité des Marchés Financiers -  Information Researcher

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Identified and managed information on the stock exchange law

  • Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image animée - Documentaliste

    2009 - 2010 Launched an information watch system

  • Latham & Watkins - Information Specialist

    2009 - 2009 Identified legal information

  • Union des Caisses Nationales de Sécurité Sociale - Documentaliste

    Montreuil 2009 - 2009 Rédaction de fiches de synthèses et recherche documentaire

Formations

Réseau