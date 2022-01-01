Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François PIANARO
Ajouter
François PIANARO
Lyon / Les 2 Alpes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pré retraité
Lyon / Les 2 Alpes
2022 - maintenant
SARL E. F2P Centre SPEEDY de Villeurbanne Cusset
- Gérant
Villeurbanne (69100)
2007 - 2021
RENAULT TRUCKS (groupe AB Volvo)
- Manager Achats
1994 - 2007
1/ Composants moteurs et environnement pour OEM/OES (6 ans)
2/ Département Achat PR (7 ans)
RENAULT TRUCKS
- Conseillé Economique Industriel
Saint-Priest France
1989 - 1994
Renault
- Organisation en Gestion de Production
Boulogne-Billancourt
1986 - 1989
Direction Pièce de Rechange
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Puyricard)
Puyricard
1984 - 1985
CAAE
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
1979 - 1984
Génie Energétique
Réseau
Adrien MICHELLIER
Christine ALLEMAND
Axima Concept (Courbevoie)
Florence PIANARO
Gregoire OHANNESSIAN CARON
Hélène PERSOD
Jacques LAMOTHE
Michel REBIERE
Nathalie PASSOT
Olivier JACQUIER
Pascal GAUTERON