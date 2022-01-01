Menu

François PIANARO

Lyon / Les 2 Alpes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pré retraité

    Lyon / Les 2 Alpes 2022 - maintenant

  • SARL E. F2P Centre SPEEDY de Villeurbanne Cusset - Gérant

    Villeurbanne (69100) 2007 - 2021

  • RENAULT TRUCKS (groupe AB Volvo) - Manager Achats

    1994 - 2007 1/ Composants moteurs et environnement pour OEM/OES (6 ans)

    2/ Département Achat PR (7 ans)

  • RENAULT TRUCKS - Conseillé Economique Industriel

    Saint-Priest France 1989 - 1994

  • Renault - Organisation en Gestion de Production

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1986 - 1989 Direction Pièce de Rechange

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne (Puyricard)

    Puyricard 1984 - 1985 CAAE

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1979 - 1984 Génie Energétique

Réseau