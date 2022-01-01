François PIRIOU

Bonjour et Bienvenue,



Depuis plus de 20 ans, je m'épanouis dans la fonction commerciale et en particulier dans la distribution de produits de grande consommation pour des marques internationales et plus spécifiquement dans les secteurs de l'électronique grand public, du jouet, des biens culturels et du licensing.



Mon ADN, c'est d’atteindre des objectifs ambitieux en manageant des clients et des équipes pour maximiser la distribution de produits et services dont j’ai la charge.



Le fil rouge de mes expériences, c’est d’être impliqué dans le démarrage, la construction et l’exploitation d’activités dans la distribution, sur des produits grand public et pour de grands groupes mais au sein de petites structures.



Valeurs:

* Passion, Excellence, Esprit d'Equipe et Résultat



Spécialités :

 * Sales, Retail, Channel and Account Management, Trade Marketing, Brand Development

 * Sales/Marketing Strategies, Business Strategy, Business Planning,

* Negotiation, Strategic Partnerships, Delivering Results

 * Marchés : Loisir, Electronique Grand Public, Jouets, Biens Culturels et Licensing



A très bientôt.

Excellente journée

François



Mes compétences :

Animation d'équipe

Gestion de projet

Implantation Commerciale

Négociation commerciale

SAP

Microsoft Office

trade marketing experience

relationship management

managed the merger

Retail Channel

Retail Accounts

Business Development Consulting