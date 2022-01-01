François PIRIOU

-
P.Consulting
- Responsable développement commercial
2014 - maintenant
Support dans la définition de la stratégie de distribution et de la politique commerciale
Accompagnement en prospection et négociation auprès de centrales d'achat
Recherche de partenaires et mise en relation pour opérer des transferts d'activités
-
Piriou Consulting
- Freelance sales manager
2014 - maintenant
Business development consultancy firm for consumer products
Owner
Managing retail and distribution sales development missions as a freelance sales manager for Entertainment, IoT, Sports and Outdoor partners including but not inclusive to Just For Games, Nvy, Maverix, Interbrands.
* Partner seeker and business matchmaker in assets transfers for Karade and Just For Games.
* France and European wholesale distribution agreements set up and signed for IoT and Sports/Outdoor partners), go to markets missions, stock liquidation deal management, connecting partners for sales of assets.
-
Disney
- Directeur de clientèle GSA/GSS et responsable commercial Disney Interactive
Chessy
2010 - 2014
Garantir le résultat sur les activités vidéo et jeu vidéo dans un contexte d'effondrement du marché
Elaboration des stratégies d'enseignes et pilotage de la mise en œuvre avec les équipes internes, clients et licenciés
-
Disney
- Director, Head
Chessy
2010 - 2014
Multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate
Key remit to drive sales and market share within France across key retail accounts such as Auchan, Leclerc, Fnac, Virgin, Game and Game Stop. EUR 50m turnover.
* Established retail channels to market, opening up the supply of product to stores including Auchan, Leclerc, Virgin, Fnac, Game and GameStop, with a turnover of EUR 50m across French market.
* Achieved sales growth +5% over the division average, representing 39% of the overall divisions' turnover and margin despite a declining market.
* Video gaming business: Market share growth +30% to 1.6% in a declining market of -5% (2013, source GFK). ;
* Successfully managed the merger of the Home Entertainment and Gaming distribution activities within 6 months consolidating policies and procedures and ensuring team were trained appropriately.
* Took a leadership role in managing a new sales team, exceeded EUR 40M target by 5% through the implementation of cross category plans and continuous business follow up.
* Conducted operational optimization programme focusing on operations, product and sales management teams, improving margin by 70%. ;
* Launched new gaming concept, `Disney Infinity', and achieved the biggest gaming release with 1.4M units sold on day 1.
* Established a positive collaboration with the biggest decentralized retailer through a partnership project and built the foundation for future national operations.
* Drove the development of a strategic partnership plan with a key retailer (Fnac) securing a 2 years multi-million GBP contract and consistent Omni channel presence.
-
Disney
- Responsable commercial Disney Interactive Studios
Chessy
2005 - 2010
Mettre en place et développer une structure de distribution directe de jeu vidéo en France
Elaborer et exécuter la politique commerciale tous réseaux (GSA/GSS/Etail/Grossistes) pour intégrer le top 10 des éditeurs
-
Disney
- Director, Sales Manager Disney
Chessy
2005 - 2010
Multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate
Recruited to create and implement the direct gaming distribution across x channels. Led 5 direct and 10 indirect reports, accountable for EUR 25M turnover, 20% of Western Europe Region.
* Developed and implemented the trade policy across all retail channels, trade marketing and P&L management
* Managed the sales, trade marketing, operations and support departments and drove all key accounts: terms and conditions contracts, business plans, promotions and budget.
* Gained Top 10 Interactive Publisher status within 24 months of market entry, with 4% market share, representing a EUR 25m t/o. ;
* Successfully created and implemented direct distribution involving the set-up of sales, operations, trade marketing and support departments for gaming products at retail within 3 months.
-
Microsoft
- Responsable de réseau
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2004 - 2005
Développer le réseau de distribution indirecte de jeu vidéo via des partenaires grossistes pour garantir les objectifs définis
-
Microsoft
- Senior National Channel Manager, Indirect sales
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2004 - 2005
Multinational technology company developing, manufacturing and licensing computer software, consumer electronics and personal computers and services.
Promoted to Senior National Channel Manager - a role created as direct result of successful initiatives driven in earlier role as Senior National Key Account Manager. Responsible for developing and managing the wholesale channel for the gaming category within France.
* Oversaw multiple wholesaler sales groups of approximately 150 and accountable for EUR 25M turnover representing 40% of the gaming category. Successfully doubled distribution to indirect customers.
* Developed and implemented the wholesale trade policy as well as managed over EUR 1M trade marketing budget.
* Delivered turnover increase of 9% in a highly competitive market environment, 25% over average.
* Reviewed the go to market strategy and implemented changes increasing the turnover by 10% ( EUR 2.5m) and the margin by EUR 0.65m and doubled the outlet reach despite a targeted go to market strategy.
* Negotiated extensive national media campaign with key decentralised retailer, resulting in a successful increase of 40% in sales revenue, and an enhanced market presence.
EARLIER CAREER
-
Microsoft
- Responsable de réseau et grands comptes sénior
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2001 - 2005
Gérer et développer les gammes PC, jeu vidéo et logiciels chez les clients grands comptes (GSA/GSS/Etail/Grossistes) pour atteindre les objectifs fixés
-
-
Microsoft
- Senior National Key Account Manager
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2001 - 2004
Multinational technology company developing, manufacturing and licensing computer software, consumer electronics and personal computers and services.
* Managed successful Xbox launch into the market with EUR 20m sales, 12% division revenue. Achieved No2 position in the market behind Sony PlayStation gaining 25% market share. Coordinated key relationships with major distributors Auchan, Leclerc, GameStop and Game.
-
Sony
- Responsable grands comptes
Puteaux
1997 - 2001
Manager et développer un portefeuille de clients multi réseaux ainsi que gérer et développer les gammes jeu vidéo chez les clients grands comptes (GSA/GSS/Etail/Grossistes) pour atteindre les objectifs fixés.
-
Sony
- National Key Account Manager
Puteaux
1997 - 2001
* Accountable for EUR 15M turnover equating to 18% of SCE France's revenue. Managed and developed the gaming ranges across channels (grocery, specialists, retailers) through account management of key customers such as Leclerc, Cora/Delhaize, Groupe Casino, Système U, Fnac, Virgin, Department Stores, Game, Toys R Us, La Grande Récré. Achieved #1 position in the market for home consoles.
-
Sony Computer Entertainment
- Responsable de secteur et assistant directeur des ventes
1994 - 1997
Gestion d’un portefeuille clients GSA/GSS sur la région parisienne. Accompagnement et formation de l’équipe commerciale
-
-
Sony
- Area Sales Manager
Puteaux
1994 - 1997
* Accountable for EUR 10M turnover equating to 15% of SCE France's revenue
-
Sony
- Télévendeur & coordinateur des ventes
Puteaux
1993 - 1994
Gestion d'un portefeuille de 250 clients sur 20 départements
-
Sony
- Telesales & Sales Administration Coordinator
Puteaux
1993 - 1994
* Launch of Sony Computer retail direct in France. Managed of a portfolio of 250 customers across 20 areas