Francois POGODALLA

Senior corporate development/M&A and finance-driven general management executive in the digital TV, telecom, semiconductor and internet industries, with experience in global listed companies and start-up environments. Expertise in corporate development, transformation and turn-around.
Experience as CEO of a multinational technology company, CFO, head of corporate development, Board member. Lead multiple international Mergers and Acquisitions and equity investment transactions. Entrepreneur in e-commerce. Collaborations with venture funds.
Lived in France, UK, Germany. Worked extensively in Switzerland, Italy, USA, Poland, China, Taiwan. Fluent in French, English, Italian; German conversational.
Mes compétences :
Digital TV
General management
Financial markets
Due Diligence
P&L management
Semiconductors
Investor relations
Corporate finance
Change management
Entrepreneurship
Turn-around
Business planning
Financial Planning and Analysis
Consumer electronics
Strategy
Start-ups
Corporate development
Venture capital
M&A
Financing