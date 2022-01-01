Francois POGODALLA

Senior corporate development/M&A and finance-driven general management executive in the digital TV, telecom, semiconductor and internet industries, with experience in global listed companies and start-up environments. Expertise in corporate development, transformation and turn-around.



Experience as CEO of a multinational technology company, CFO, head of corporate development, Board member. Lead multiple international Mergers and Acquisitions and equity investment transactions. Entrepreneur in e-commerce. Collaborations with venture funds.



Lived in France, UK, Germany. Worked extensively in Switzerland, Italy, USA, Poland, China, Taiwan. Fluent in French, English, Italian; German conversational.



Mes compétences :

Digital TV

General management

Financial markets

Due Diligence

P&L management

Semiconductors

Investor relations

Corporate finance

Change management

Entrepreneurship

Turn-around

Business planning

Financial Planning and Analysis

Consumer electronics

Strategy

Start-ups

Corporate development

Venture capital

M&A

Financing