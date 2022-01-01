Francois POGODALLA

Menu

Senior corporate development/M&A and finance-driven general management executive in the digital TV, telecom, semiconductor and internet industries, with experience in global listed companies and start-up environments. Expertise in corporate development, transformation and turn-around.

Experience as CEO of a multinational technology company, CFO, head of corporate development, Board member. Lead multiple international Mergers and Acquisitions and equity investment transactions. Entrepreneur in e-commerce. Collaborations with venture funds.

Lived in France, UK, Germany. Worked extensively in Switzerland, Italy, USA, Poland, China, Taiwan. Fluent in French, English, Italian; German conversational.

Mes compétences :
Digital TV
General management
Financial markets
Due Diligence
P&L management
Semiconductors
Investor relations
Corporate finance
Change management
Entrepreneurship
Turn-around
Business planning
Financial Planning and Analysis
Consumer electronics
Strategy
Start-ups
Corporate development
Venture capital
M&A
Financing

Entreprises

  • Alex Savelli SpA - CFO & COO - DAF

    2015 - 2016 Group CFO (interim mission), Italian mother company and Swiss operating affiliate.
    Financial and administrative turn-around in a near-bankruptcy situation.
    Restructured capital, executed a capital increase. Restructured operations, divided burn-rate by 3.
    Tighten financial and cash planning, restructured accounting, accelerated VAT credits collection.

  • Alex Savelli SpA - Board member

    2012 - maintenant

  • Normal People SAS - Founder & President

    2011 - 2015 Lean start-up. Made in Europe, internet native, affordable luxury fashion brand. Complete build-up.

  • Advanced Digital Broadcast - CEO / PDG

    2008 - 2011 Grew from $290M to $390M.
    High innovation/R&D technology company in the digital TV sector
    Organic and external growth: new customers won in US, Indonesia, India, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe; successfully entered the US Cable market
    Business model change: from project-based to product-based; developed a SW and Services product line, won new businesses
    Developed a multimedia convergence, connected home vision and product portfolio. Focused on user experience with new award-winning products.
    Led a performance-oriented transformation: structuring of financial control; creation of business units; structured management dashboard, MRS, financial KPIs; full monthly financial closing and weekly revenue/backlog/forecast; deployed salesforce.com and MS Dynamics; obtained ISO 9001 certification
    Teams in US, Poland, Switzerland, Taiwan, India, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, UK - 1,000 employees
    Deputy Group CEO

  • Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA - General Manager / DG

    2007 - 2008 Group holdings general manager, chairman of the Board of SW operating affiliates.
    Renegotiated a vendor financing deal, strengthened balance sheet, put in place bank financing.
    Restructured and transformed 3 affiliates to reduce costs and refocus the group on core business.
    Put in place long-term equity incentive plan

  • Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings S.A. - EVP Corporate Development - Directeur Général

    2005 - 2008 Created the Corporate Development Office
    • Strategic projects, M&A: 2 M&A transactions closed; 1 strategic partnership signed; led group restructuring analysis; implemented business planning and control on 2 affiliates; initiated market intelligence practices
    • Investor Relations Officer: tripled analysts base; gained new investors in US, UK, Germany; produced annual and interim reports and all corporate press releases; implemented stock market compliance processes (insider trading, management transactions reporting); managed shareholders register; organized boards and shareholders meetings
    • Head of Legal Department (corporate, contract, IP law): put in place contractual engagement policies and processes; defined sale and purchase T&Cs; reviewed and validated all contractual engagements in the Group; strengthened power delegations controls in the group; successfully managed various litigations
    Member of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Board of Directors

  • STMicroelectronics - Director Strategic Planning and M&A

    2000 - 2005 • Responsible for all equity-related projects: mergers & acquisitions, venture funding, JV
    12 transactions since Jul-00 (over $1B) including in China, Israel, UK, Italy, US – 2 collaborators
    • Strategic planning: in charge of the Group's 5 year plan's consolidation and financial modeling; led the analysis of various transformational scenario-making exercises
    • scouted technology, built cases that led to acquisition in emerging technologies
    • developed collaboration with VC community
    • Solid network of investment banks and venture capitalists across the globe

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur - Responsable R&D

    1994 - 1999

Formations

Réseau