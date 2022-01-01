François ROUX

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Geographic Information Systems
Move
Petrel
Entreprises
Cooperative Bulk Handling CBH
- Receival Point Operator
2013 - 2014Receival of grain loads (wheat, barley) for CBH in Australia. Stacking, inload and outload.
Hard and cautious worker. Follow HSE policy.
TerreX Seismic
- Field Assistant
2012 - 2013* FIFO roster (6 weeks on, 2 weeks off). 2D/3D seismic acquisition surveys for oil and gas.
High resolution land seismic surveys using vibroseis. Set up of seismic equipment Sersel
(cables, geophones, jugs, batteries, receivers) in the Cooper Basin, SA, Australia. Following HSE
practices. Work with a vast array of colleagues all around Australia, unconventional reservoir gas extraction. Operate Vehicle in the Field (4WD) Certificate. Senior First Aid Certificate, Coal Board Medical, Generic Coal Induction Certificate. Communication, efficiency, selfrequirement.
University of Rennes1
- Field researcher
2011 - 2011Oxygen isotopic analyses on cassiterite-quartz vein deposits in leucogranites of the underground mine La Villeder, Brittany, France. Conducting of a study belonging to an interpretation of deposits in per-aluminous granites in Brittany. Accurate measurements of pure sample conducted with professional tools. Following HSE Practices. Rapid learning.