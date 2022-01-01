Menu

Francois STOOP

Lille

En résumé

International management experience driving multiple functions of a high growth software/ SAAS company including sales management, operations, strategy and marketing.

Successful track record in driving revenue, building teams and developing business in highly competitive markets in both start-ups and mature software companies. Expertise in European Retail and Fashion Retail markets.

Specialties:
- Complex Sales process management
- Management and Business consulting experience
- Team Building & Leadership
- Revenue & Profit Growth
- Global Business Expansion
- Strategic Business Planning
- Key Customer Relationship
- Partnerships & Alliances
- Strategic / Operational Marketing
- Speaking in Public.

Business Solutions: Cloud computing, SaaS, Predictive analytics,, Supply Chain, Artificial Intelligence,, Big Data, ERP.

Contact me at: fstoop@yoorop.com

Mes compétences :
Cloud
Consulting
ERP
Finance
Management
Optimisation
Process optimisation
Saas
Sales
Software
Supply chain
Management commercial
Retail marketing
Vente
Direction générale
Conseil

Entreprises

  • Vekia - Chief Commercial Officer

    Lille 2017 - 2018 Start-up SaaS: Artifical Intelligence for Supply Chain. Funds Raised in 2017:12 M€
    Member of the board with key missions: Drive revenue, define sales and Marketing strategy, ensure Customer Success.

  • FIrst Insight - Vice President of Sales Europe

    2014 - 2017 SaaS software company : Predictive analytics solution in Retail and Fashion Retail.
    Direct report to the CEO. Work closely with the board to deliver agreed strategic objectives.

    • Driving the European Sales of the business, recruit and mentor the Sales team (5 people) and remotely manage the team- 3 new hire in 2016 and 2017.
    • Accountable for devising and executing a strategy to ensure sustainable growth of the European business. 10 new contracts from 300k to 600K annual revenue.
    • Support the Sales team on their individual opportunities to assist in delivering the value proposition and closing the business.

  • Elemica - Regional Sales Director

    2012 - 2014 A Cloud based SaaS software company serving F500 clients. Solution focus on Business Networks and Supply
    Chains.

    • In charge of the South European Sales development and the P&L growth ( 6,5 M€) for Existing account
    and new business developpement in the Retail, Manufacturing and Chemicals sectors.
    • Accountable for the quota attainment 120% Quota achieved in 2013

  • Gt Nexus - Vice President EMEA

    Paris 2005 - 2012 TradeCard is the leader of Financial Supply Chain software solutions in a SaaS mode with 7,800 retailers in 50 countries.

    Directly supervise international solution consulting and sales team.
    Develop strategic international business plan including identification and prioritization of key opportunities and action plan to close high-value deals.

    Drive sales with a 70% annual growth. 17 major brands joinded TradeCard in Europe within 4 years.

  • Cap Gemini Ernst & Young - Director of sales

    2000 - 2005 Team Management and sales development of the Retail sector in consulting business, Technology services and outsourcing

Formations