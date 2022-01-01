Francois STOOP

International management experience driving multiple functions of a high growth software/ SAAS company including sales management, operations, strategy and marketing.
Successful track record in driving revenue, building teams and developing business in highly competitive markets in both start-ups and mature software companies. Expertise in European Retail and Fashion Retail markets.
Specialties:
- Complex Sales process management
- Management and Business consulting experience
- Team Building & Leadership
- Revenue & Profit Growth
- Global Business Expansion
- Strategic Business Planning
- Key Customer Relationship
- Partnerships & Alliances
- Strategic / Operational Marketing
- Speaking in Public.
Business Solutions: Cloud computing, SaaS, Predictive analytics,, Supply Chain, Artificial Intelligence,, Big Data, ERP.
Contact me at: fstoop@yoorop.com
Mes compétences :
Cloud
Consulting
ERP
Finance
Management
Optimisation
Process optimisation
Saas
Sales
Software
Supply chain
Management commercial
Retail marketing
Vente
Direction générale
Conseil