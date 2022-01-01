Francois TAVARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montmorency dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am a dedicated and passionate person, used to working in fast paced environments with a proactive and innovative approach.
I am curious and fast learning which has helped me to rapidly develop new skills: consulting (D.E.P.), sustainable development (impression durable™) and media buying and planning (JCDecaux Airport).
I am client oriented and a natural team leader.
My motto: Opening new paths.
Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Marketing
Recommandation du plan media
Médias