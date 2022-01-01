Menu

Francois TAVARD

MONTMORENCY

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

I am a dedicated and passionate person, used to working in fast paced environments with a proactive and innovative approach.

I am curious and fast learning which has helped me to rapidly develop new skills: consulting (D.E.P.), sustainable development (impression durable™) and media buying and planning (JCDecaux Airport).

I am client oriented and a natural team leader.

My motto: Opening new paths.


Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Marketing
Recommandation du plan media
Médias

Entreprises

  • JCDecaux Airport - Key Account Director

    2011 - maintenant JCDecaux is the worldwide leader in transport advertising.

    JCDecaux Airport operates on 35 airports in France.

    Paris Airports : Paris CDG & Orly
    90 millions passengers / year
    - Full digital networks / DOOH
    350 HD screens (70') / 5 Digital frescos / 2 giant screens

    - Iconic Displays
    Check_in Area / Shopping Aera / Luggage claim Area

    - And many great event solutions
    Exhibition area / Customized display / Special operation

    Domestic airports :
    53 millions passengers / year
    32 regional airports
    Top 10 is now DOOH equiped

    As a Key Account Director I am responsible for those sectors:
    - Technology (Samsung, Microsoft, Apple, Toshiba, Huawei, Sony, HP, ...)
    - Travel & Tourism (Nouvelles Frontières, Club Med, Hyatt, Accor, ...)
    - Energy (EDF, GDF Suez, Energie de France, ...)
    - Fashion (Eric Bompard, Sandro, Maje, ...)

    I joined JCDecaux Airport in 2011 with one particular mission: to launch Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) in Paris Airports and later in French Regional Airports. I Evangelised the DOOH revolution to an audience of blue chip companies and their media partners/agencies.
    - Announcers : CEO / Marketing Directors / Media Directors
    - Media Agencies : Account Director / Account Manager / Buyers
    - Ad agencies : Account Director / Media Expert


    Management
    1 account executive
    1 sales assistant

  • ESC Rouen - Teacher (Extra-professional)

    2006 - 2008 In charge of 2 courses
    - B to B advertising
    - Introduction to sustainable development communication

  • D.E.P. / impression durable - Marketing & Sales Director

    2005 - 2011 D.E.P. is a 'below the line' group specialised in commercial and institutionnal communication. impression durable is the integrated printing house of D.E.P.

    As a Marketing and Sales Director I devised a disruptive and innovative strategy to provide the most eco-friendly documents possible (leaflets, brochure, annual reports, ...).
    My team and I helped clients and prospects to revise their specifications in order to reduce the impact of their documents on the environment.

    I developed a unique knowledge base on best practice and shared it with the market through seminars and Fairs.

    In 2010 impression durable™ was the first company in the world to gain Bureau Veritas® certification for its reduced carbon footprint (Carbon Progress®). We were no longer assessed only on our price tag but mainly on our capacity to lower the environmental impact of our client’s documents. Thanks to this unique ability, impression durable™ doubled its turnover every year for four years in-a-row.



    Management:
    - 4/5 Sales Executives
    - 12 Technicians

  • D.E.P. / below the line agency - Key account director

    2000 - 2005 D.E.P. is a below-the-line group specialised in commercial and institutionnal communication.

    I was in charge of the business development for the 'below the line' ad agency: designing and producing documents for banking and industrial companies.

    Management:
    3 sales executives
    4 creative directors
    2 project managers

