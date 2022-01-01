François THOMASSIN

FASTENING THE FUTURE WITH APLIX. With over 50 years of experience, APLIX is one of the world’s leading hook and loop fastening system specialists. Our company aspires to provide our clients with innovative products and solutions in numerous self-gripping fastening markets: Hygiene, Aircraft, Automotive, Military, Cleaning, Medical, Packaging and other specialized industries. APLIX operates six ISO 9001 Certified plants in the U.S., France, Brazil and China as well as sales offices around the world.

More information :

Contact :

For Europe, Middle EAST & Africa : info@aplix.fr

For North America : marketing@aplixinc.com

For South America : sac@parafix.com.br

For Asia : marketing@aplix-hk.com



Key markets :

Hygiene : diapers components. Baby diapers and incontinence products.

Aircraft : insulation, seating and maintenance- NOMEX, PPS and fire retardant products.

Automotive : seat assembly, overhead systems and interiors applications.

Military : hook and loop solutions for clothing and equipement. Camo and infrared products.

Cleaning : MOP frames, scrubbers, pads and inter-mold technology.

Medical : fasteners for orthopedics and disposable products.

Packaging : EASYLOCK by APLIX - New resealable packaging closure for the whole family - For more information :



History :

1958 : Jean Billarant establishes VELCRO France.

1976 : VELCRO France becomes APLIX.

1982 : APLIX launches first manufacturing plant in United States - APLIX INC.

2006 : APLIX introduces manufacturing plant in China - APLIX SHANGHAI

2012 : APLIX acquires a majority share of PARAFIX in BRAZIL. http://www.parafix.com.br/