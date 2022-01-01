François TISON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rodez dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Connaissances :
- TOIP : Cisco CUCM V9, UCCX V9, Unity Connection V.9, Attendant Console V10.5, Taxation Cieme
- TCP/IP, Interconnexion de réseau, réseau haut débit, MPLS, équipement réseaux Lan Wan CISCO
- BGP / IPSec / IPV6 / MPLS / OSPF / TCP/IP / VPN / VRRP, HSRP, Métrologie / Réseaux et Telecom, QoS, Infoblox
Notions :
- Réseau : Passerelle CFT/XFB, PKI, Sécurité / Sonde IDP VMware,
Constructeur :
- CISCO, HP, NORTEL, JUNIPER, F5, Alcatel, NOKIA Checkpoint
Editeur Certification
Fevrier 2011 – Octobre 2014 : Formation CISCO TOIP ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CIPT8 V1 ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CIPT8 V2 ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO TVOICE ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CVOICE ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO Unity Connection ( Global Knowledge )
Mars 2010 : Formation & certification ITIL V3
Août 2007 – Avril 2009 : Certification CISCO CCNA, CCNP
Pas de formation renseignée