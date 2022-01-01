Menu

François TISON

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rodez dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Connaissances :
- TOIP : Cisco CUCM V9, UCCX V9, Unity Connection V.9, Attendant Console V10.5, Taxation Cieme
- TCP/IP, Interconnexion de réseau, réseau haut débit, MPLS, équipement réseaux Lan Wan CISCO
- BGP / IPSec / IPV6 / MPLS / OSPF / TCP/IP / VPN / VRRP, HSRP, Métrologie / Réseaux et Telecom, QoS, Infoblox
Notions :
- Réseau : Passerelle CFT/XFB, PKI, Sécurité / Sonde IDP VMware,
Constructeur :
- CISCO, HP, NORTEL, JUNIPER, F5, Alcatel, NOKIA Checkpoint




Editeur Certification
Fevrier 2011 – Octobre 2014 : Formation CISCO TOIP ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CIPT8 V1 ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CIPT8 V2 ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO TVOICE ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO CVOICE ( Global Knowledge )
Formation CISCO Unity Connection ( Global Knowledge )
Mars 2010 : Formation & certification ITIL V3
Août 2007 – Avril 2009 : Certification CISCO CCNA, CCNP

Entreprises

  • Banque populaire - Ingenieur Reseau & Telecom

    PARIS maintenant Assurer la prise en compte et la resolution des incidents impactant le reseau (Exploitation LAN, MAN, DATACENTER)
    Participe aux prises de décisions dans le cadre des projets et assure la mise en oeuvre. ( Collaboration avec l'expertise sur le choix de l'architecture)
    Interventions techniques sur mission
    Configuration et mise en place physique des équipemements
    Participe à la maintenance et evolutions des équipements.
    Déplacement frequents sur le site du DATACENTER
    Participation aux pré-requis sur le déménagement du DATACENTER ( Lognes vers CASTRES )
    PROJETS :

    Migration des equipements de Load Balancing sur les plate-formes d'hebergement applicatives des banques. (changement de boitier wacs, Alteons vers F5)

    Reception et configuration des boitiers F5 avec une cellule d'expert et le constructeur F5
    Mise en place des equipements en DATACENTER
    Preparation de la migration des equipements ( Process ITIL )
    Mise en exploitation des equipements
    Migration d'une architecture Reseau en Pré-requis du demenagement du DATACENTER :

    Ce projet consiste à preparer la migration de scope d'adressage IP qui ne sont pas reconduit sur le futur DATACENTER. Cette opération nécessite l’installation de deux nouveaux clusters de firewall (modèle JUNIPER SSG140).

    Définition des impacts réseaux :
    Demande câblage
    Création des vlans de synchro sur l’infrastructure
    Création des vlans Cible d’administration des serveurs sur l’infrastructure Réservation des interfaces de connexion
    Interventions de nuit pour les modifications de configurations.
    Application de preconisation suite à un Audit :

    Securisation switch N2 Complement de parametres syslog
    Securisation switch N3 Complement de parametres syslog
    Modification sur l'UDLD
    Modification sur les passerelles HSRP des equipements de niveaux 3


    Environnement constructeurs : CISCO ( switch L2/L3, routeur, Catalyst ), Nortel, Juniper, F5 (BIGIP)

  • LCL - Ingénieur Réseau & Télécom

    Villejuif maintenant · Etude d’impact réseau afin de prévoir et anticiper les besoins en bande
    passante sur le réseau national de données. (Respect des flux prioritaires, mécanismes de COS sur le Réseau d’agence MPLS).
    · Gestion quotidienne des sondes de monitoring du trafic réseau (Tableau et indicateur de volumétrie).
    · Participation aux projets et évolutions des réseaux de données du LCL, support technique sur le réseau national des données auprès des différentes directions de la banque.
    - Centralisation de serveur Notes pour une entité.
    - Etude d’impact sur le X25 Public
    - Expression de besoin sur une solution de vidéoconférence.
    · Gestion, résolution et suivi des incidents principaux sur le réseau national de données. Suivi mensuel, respect des SLA avec le fournisseur, indicateurs contractuels, de performances et pénalité. (Parc LCL: +2100 agences)
    · Déploiement de la TOIP en Agence.
    Phase de Recette: Validation et préconisation technique des aspects LAN/WAN
    - Connectivité IP, Routage IPV4, HSRP.
    - Sécurité Lan/Wan (DHCP Snooping, Port Security)
    - QOS, COS (Marquage TOS)
    Phase de Recette: Validation technique et fonctionnel des aspects TOIP
    - Messagerie vocale CYCOS.
    - Solution Business Contact, Click-to-call
    - Free Desktop, Enregistreur Nice.

  • TOTAL - Ingénieur Réseau

    COURBEVOIE maintenant Migration de partenaire

    Migration de partenaire français et Anglais connectés au backbone de TOTAL

    Analyse des infrastructures réseaux existantes

    Partenaire français interconnecté par deux liaisons louées, migré par une solution VPN Internet

    Partenaires Anglais, responsable du flux bancaire des stations services automatisées, connectées au siège anglais de total par des liens RNIS, migration de ces lignes vers des solutions VPN INTERNET.

    Tunnel VPN connecté à la DMZ local de la branche

    Gestion des pré requis des règles de sécurité à implémenter

    Gestion des pré requis technique de l’encryptage (ISAKMP, DES, 3DES, algorithme de hachage, group Diffie-Hellman)

    Planification et initiation de la migration des partenaires pour des raisons de coûts associés aux anciennes lignes

    Gestion des contacts directs avec les partenaires anglais (téléphone et mail)

    Coordination des opérations pour les migrations

    Etude sur les Classes de Services (COS)

    Mise en place de classes de service pour un partenaire français (50 sites)

    Analyse de l’existant

    Présentation PowerPoint auprès du partenaire sur l’intérêt et l’apport des classes de service.

  • Capgemini - Architecte Etude

    SURESNES 2014 - maintenant Depuis Janvier 2014 : CAPGEMINI ITICS SOUTH Infra & Telco : Architecte Technique
    - Référent Build pour l’entité « Infra & Telco » pour la Téléphonie sur IP
    - Définition et déploiement des Architectures Téléphoniques
    - Chef de projet et consultant technique sur la refonte des infrastructures TOIP ITICS SOUTH sur un nouvel environnement CISCO Version 9.
    o Mise en place de l’infrastructure menée avec l’intégrateur Orange Business Service
    o Périmètre France et Maroc
    o Migration de 50 sites, 15000 utilisateurs & postes téléphoniques.
    o Durée du projet : 9 mois
    - Gestion des Call Center sur le périmètre Cap Gemini
    - Suivi et gestion des contrats
    - Gestion des incidents de Niveau 3
    - Formation du servicedesk ( centre d’appel Casablanca Maroc ) pour le support téléphonique Niveau 1 & 2.

  • SOGETI - Ingenieur TOIP & Reseau

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - maintenant AOUT 2010 – DECEMBRE 2013 : DSI SOGETI : Ingénieur TOIP & Réseau
    Participer et gérer divers  projets dans le domaine de la téléphonie et des réseaux,
    Gérer la globalité du secteur de la téléphonie, ( Cluster 3 serveurs, 6 sites geographiques, env 2000 utilisateurs ).
    Assister et conseiller les utilisateurs pour les questions techniques,
    Garantir un support, assurer la résolution des incidents et apporter des prestations de conseil pour l’évolution des plateformes,
    Gérer le système de Téléphonie IP basé sur la solution Cisco Unified CallManager et Cisco Unity.
    Gérer le projet Téléphonie IP pour le nouveau site d’Issy-Les-Moulineaux
    Mettre en place le plan d’actions téléphonie suite à l’audit mené en 2009
    Analyser les factures Voix Services, IDF et Régions
    Définir des plans d’actions afin de réduire les coûts Voix
    Gestion de la taxation, outil CIEME, PHONEXONE
    Gerer le projet et l'activité de Call Center pour les clients, integration sur serveur UCCX V.7 et V.8

    Interface unique avec l’équipe réseau de la DSI Groupe :
    Définition des règles de sécurité
    Support N1 sur les liens WAN
    Analyse et capacity planning sur les liens WAN
    Support N2 sur les différents LAN
    Administration des serveurs Linux
    Participe à la définition des architectures réseaux et téléphonie

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau