François VAHE

I am a French landscape architect currently living and working in Croatia.



After finishing Landscape Architecture Diploma in the UK, I worked in a London architecture&landscape practice. Back in France in 2004 I worked in small and big practices in architecture, landscape, and urbanism fields. While gaining experiences within multidisciplinary team on very large scale projects involve in analyses, urban design to working site supervision. 2009 arrived in Croatia I work as a landscape architect freelance with architects for privates clients and on competitions. In 2011 I open my studio VKA here in Croatia and work in France and Croatia area.



I am very attached to consider the surrounding landscape context into the key design process understanding in order to reveal emotion and poesy of the place.

Landscape is an everyday emotion.



here is my studio: http://www.vka.hr/



Mes compétences :

AutoCAD

Google Sketchup

Adobe Illustrator CS5

Adobe Photoshop CS5

Mac OS X

Microsoft Office