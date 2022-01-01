Retail
François VAN NUFFELEN
NICE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bois création menuiserie
- Artisan
maintenant
World Eco Concept
- Gérant
2010 - maintenant
Fourniture et montage de maison bois ( ossature bois, bois massif)
Vente et pose de cuisines équipées
Menuiserie intérieur et extérieur
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christian VAN NUFFELEN
Daniel SEGUI
Faouzi OURARI
Georges BLANCHARD
Géraldine BELLANGER
Pauline VAN NUFFELEN
Rudy BROVELLI