Menu

François VAN NUFFELEN

NICE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bois création menuiserie - Artisan

    maintenant

  • World Eco Concept - Gérant

    2010 - maintenant Fourniture et montage de maison bois ( ossature bois, bois massif)
    Vente et pose de cuisines équipées
    Menuiserie intérieur et extérieur

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau