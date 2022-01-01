Menu

François VANDEPLANQUE

La Madeleine

En résumé

Strategic IT Advisor and Technical Architect, with an 18 years' experience in IT services and Enterprise Software Sales, at IBM, MICROSOFT and as a Start-up Entrepreneur

• Since 2013, Founding partner / CTO at Popsell, a start-up which provides an innovative SAAS solution that empowers brand promoters to grow Retail or Direct Selling businesses through social medias

• Microsoft : 9 years as a Technical and Strategic Account Advisor, built trusted relationships with CxOs and Business Decision Makers of large accounts in France, mostly in the Retail sector
• In charge of sales and adoption of all the Microsoft Business products, including Software, Cloud services and consulting services ($25 Million Revenue/year)
• Coordination of an extended team composed of 60+ people at Microsoft
• Business development with strategic partners
• Successful contributor to win significant deals in a highly competitive environment, 8 to 35% growth every year

• Previously IT Architect and Project Manager at IBM Global Services, expert on collaborative solutions and e-business projects

Entreprises

  • POPSELL - Directeur Technique

    La Madeleine 2013 - maintenant

  • Microsoft - Account Technical & Strategic IT Advisor

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2003 - 2013 Account Technical & Strategic IT Advisor
    Major Accounts in Retail, Manufacturing & Public sector

  • IBM Global Services - IT Architect & Project Manager

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 1997 - 2003

  • ARES - Software Developer & Project Manager

    Montreuil 1994 - 1997

Formations

Réseau