Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
François VELTZ
Ajouter
François VELTZ
NANTERRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cloud computing
IT
Search
Entreprises
Silicon Graphics
- Channel marketing manager
NANTERRE
maintenant
IBM
- IP Law Attorney
Bois-Colombes
maintenant
Roche Diagnostics
- Patent Attorney
Meylan
maintenant
LTU Technologies
- Marketing Manager
Paris
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain COURTEVILLE
Chloé BENETTI
Laetitia CANEZZA
Loïc BORDAIS
Louis-Paterne BOUAN
Marie Andrée VAUTARD (AGOSTINI)
Martine CLOT, NÉE MONTÉZIN
Myriam BOUARES
Pierre LANGLAIS
Sybille SCULY-LOGOTHETI