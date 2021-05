François-Xavier CALLA

Korn / Ferry designs, builds, attracts and ignites talent. Since our inception, clients have trusted us to help recruit world-class leadership. Today, we are a single source for leadership and talent consulting services to empower businesses and leaders to reach their goals. Our solutions range from executive recruitment and leadership development programs, to enterprise learning, succession planning and recruitment process outsourcing.



Mes compétences :

Services

International

Recrutement

Executive Search

Coaching d'équipe

Management de transition

Corporate Finance

Executive coaching