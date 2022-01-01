Menu

Fred MASSALA - ACCA, BSC.

BRAZZAVILLE CONGO

En résumé

Financial Auditor with in-depth expertise and a proven track record in critically reviewing statutory accounts.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • Kufuor and Associates Chartered Accountants - Auditeur Financier

    2009 - maintenant
    • Worked collaboratively with audit manager providing support on multiple audit engagements and making a contribution to overall client satisfaction.
    • Provided on-the-job training /assistance to junior members of staff.
    • Resolved accounting/technical issues raised by clients.
    • Performed overall financial statements analysis, computation of financial ratios and trend analysis to investigate unexpected results and solve problems.

Formations

  • Oxford Brookes University

    Headington Oxford 2011 - 2013 BSc (Hons) In Applied Accounting

  • ACCA ( Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants) (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2008 - 2011 Part Qualified Chartered Accountant

