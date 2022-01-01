Fred MASSALA - ACCA, BSC.

Financial Auditor with in-depth expertise and a proven track record in critically reviewing statutory accounts.
Mes compétences :
Audit
Comptabilité
Entreprises
Kufuor and Associates Chartered Accountants
- Auditeur Financier
2009 - maintenant
• Worked collaboratively with audit manager providing support on multiple audit engagements and making a contribution to overall client satisfaction.
• Provided on-the-job training /assistance to junior members of staff.
• Resolved accounting/technical issues raised by clients.
• Performed overall financial statements analysis, computation of financial ratios and trend analysis to investigate unexpected results and solve problems.