Frédéric BUGUET

Genève

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Direction de projet
Avant vente
Management
Développement informatique

Entreprises

  • Temenos - V.Bank Product Services Director

    Genève 2010 - maintenant

  • VIVEO-Finance - V.Bank Product Services Director

    2009 - 2009

  • VIVEO-Finance - Business Unit DIrector

    2007 - 2009

  • VIVEO-Finance - Head of Departement

    2005 - 2007

  • VIVEO-Finance - Product Manager

    2001 - 2005

  • Capgemini - Project Manager

    SURESNES 1998 - 2001

  • Alcatel Lucent - Software Engineer

    Paris 1989 - 1998

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieur D'Informatique Et De Mathématiques Appliquées (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1985 - 1988

Réseau

