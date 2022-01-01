Retail
Frédéric BUGUET
Frédéric BUGUET
Genève
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Direction de projet
Avant vente
Management
Développement informatique
Entreprises
Temenos
- V.Bank Product Services Director
Genève
2010 - maintenant
VIVEO-Finance
- V.Bank Product Services Director
2009 - 2009
VIVEO-Finance
- Business Unit DIrector
2007 - 2009
VIVEO-Finance
- Head of Departement
2005 - 2007
VIVEO-Finance
- Product Manager
2001 - 2005
Capgemini
- Project Manager
SURESNES
1998 - 2001
Alcatel Lucent
- Software Engineer
Paris
1989 - 1998
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieur D'Informatique Et De Mathématiques Appliquées (Grenoble)
Grenoble
1985 - 1988
Réseau
Christine SALABERT
Direction Du Recrutement SOPRA STERIA
Eric POINSIGNON
Kamel KACI
Myriam BECHROURI
Pascal CHASTAGNER
Philippe NESTOR
Philippe VARACHE
Ségolène FERRAND
Stephane BAUCHET
