Frédéric GUERNIGOU

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
SAP
Système d'information
Management
Gestion de projet
Reporting
Entreprises
Parismaintenant
- Group Finance Manager - Financial Controlling
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2018 - maintenant- In charge of the subsidiary management and statutory P&L across all statutory entities (including data centers).
- Budget/Forecast/ Month End close and Quarterly Business Reviews: supervises the cost and overall P&L elements for headcount, controllable costs and other OPEX; also includes responsibility for cash and tax management and forecast.
- Responsibility for timely and accurate production of statutory and management accounts as well as tax filings.
- Drive the Field Operating Model and ensure the sub achieves Accountability Margin every quarter.
- Collaborate with the Control & Compliance lead to embed compliance into the finance and business processes within the subsidiary.
- Oversees the systems and processes that deliver outcomes to meet regulatory requirements (including SOX) as well as advises on revisions to these systems and processes to adapt to changing legislative environments.
- Functional lead/manager of a team of FTEs, outsourced vendors and plays a team lead role in the finance close processes. See less
- Services Finance Lead - France
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2014 - 2018Finance lead for the Microsoft Entreprise Services Division which is the consulting and entreprise support division of the company, leading the adoption and implementation of the latest Microsoft technologies.
The Entresprise Services division is helping large and medium sized business customers use Microsoft technology and products in the most effective way.
- Privileged financial partner to the Entreprise Services Director
- Member of the Entreprise Services Leadership Team
- Responsible for the entire financial management of the division
- Management and optimization of the P&L including Consulting Business and Premier Support Business
- Management of the French Services controlling team and the Indian support team
- Senior Controller Enterprise & Partners Group (EPG) - France
Issy-les-Moulineaux.2011 - 2014- Key financial partner to the EPG Director and the EPG Leadership Team providing financial insights across all dimensions of the EPG business.
- Drive financial processes pertaining to planning (Budget, Forecast & Weekly Revenue estimation) and Mid-Year Review.
- Provide deep analysis on revenue trends per product and pricing motions to identify necessary corrective actions. Highlight revenue risks and opportunities in collaboration with multiple stakeholders: Sales Excellence team; Sales Managers; Solution Team Unit; Business Group Finance team.
- Drive and improve business rhythm in collaboration with Sales Excellence team: deal opportunities reviews; business updates to EMEA and the Corporation.
- Provide financial support to the Sales Excellence team during quota setting process, achievements estimations and final attainments validation.
- Improvement & simplification of the planning process/rhythm and the financial EPG reporting
- Business Operations - Large & Small and Medium size Entreprises
Paris2010 - 2011 Drive and coordinate Business Planning activities : budget, forecast and revenue reporting.
Drive local Go to Market implementation and strategic plans preparation.
Business Support to Sales Directors and Managers. Qualitative review of sales opportunities and actions plans. Team guidance with pipeline and opportunities management processes
Sales performance review against plan.
Implementation of sales programs and process optimization integrating people, systems and data.
Drive and coordinate local incentive program for field force (Sales, COO and consulting population) in coordination with Managing Director and Board members.
SAP France - Paris
- Head of Controlling
2005 - 2010 Responsible for budget and forecast processes. Active support to operational managers in Business Planning and Actuals analysis.
Coordination of monthly and quarterly closing with accounting and HR departments.
Actuals and variances analysis on the whole P&L. Mission of Board alert and proposal of corrective actions to secure margin and profitability.
Active involvement in the Business Object takeover bid process and integration. Contributor the legal structure simplification and its implementation in the management systems.
Management of the controlling team made of six controllers.
SAP EMEA - Paris
- Regional controller
2002 - 2004 European Headquarter controlling (>100 employees): budget, forecast.
Set up of inter-company contracts in coordination with corporate legal, calculation of internal transfer prices towards EMEA subsidiaries.
Sales analysis for the whole region (pipeline, risk and efficiency analysis).
Drive the regional balanced scorecard delivery and its continuous improvement.
Management and training of a junior controller.
NEC computers/Packard Bell - The Netherlands
- Financial Controller
2000 - 2002 Margin calculation by product, country and customer. Regional and country efficiency analysis.
Contributor to the closing. Preparation of the analytical split of the various P&L.
Preparation of the reporting package to the executive management and to the European Managing directors.