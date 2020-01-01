Menu

Frédéric LEFEBVRE

LILLE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Institut de Biologie de Lille - Responsable Service Financier

    2009 - 2015

  • CNRS délégation Nord Pas de Calais et Picardie - Assistant Comptable

    1998 - 2009

  • Imprimerie Decoster - Comptable

    1995 - 1998

  • Cariot SA - Comptable

    1989 - 1995

Formations

Réseau