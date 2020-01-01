Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Frédéric LEFEBVRE
Frédéric LEFEBVRE
LILLE
En résumé
Entreprises
Institut de Biologie de Lille
- Responsable Service Financier
2009 - 2015
CNRS délégation Nord Pas de Calais et Picardie
- Assistant Comptable
1998 - 2009
Imprimerie Decoster
- Comptable
1995 - 1998
Cariot SA
- Comptable
1989 - 1995
Formations
Lycée Gaston Berger GastonBerger
Lille
1986 - 1988
BTS Comptabilité et gestion des entreprises
Réseau
Corinne ABBADIE
Fabrice SONCIN
Frederic VIART
Jean-Claude GERBEDOEN
Jean-François BRUNIAUX
Jean Pierre MARRIGUES
Jérome WAILLIEZ
Marie-Hélène ANGOT
Rajae MESBAH KOCABOZ
Selma HIZEM