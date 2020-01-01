Menu

Frederic PANTECOUTEAU

BÈGLES

En résumé

Gérant magasins Sostrene Grene

Entreprises

  • GRAN TORINO - Directeur Associé

    2012 - maintenant Création, Fabrication et Gestion Internationale de Stands Commerciaux
    http://www.grantorinodesign.com

  • ITINEO GROUPE RAPIDO - Responsable Commercial et Marketing

    2006 - 2012

  • ANDRE RENAULT CREATION - Directeur Export

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 1989 - 1992 Commerce et Marketing Internatioal

    BBA ESSEC

Réseau