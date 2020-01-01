Retail
Frederic PANTECOUTEAU
Frederic PANTECOUTEAU
BÈGLES
En résumé
Gérant magasins Sostrene Grene
GRAN TORINO
- Directeur Associé
2012 - maintenant
Création, Fabrication et Gestion Internationale de Stands Commerciaux
http://www.grantorinodesign.com
ITINEO GROUPE RAPIDO
- Responsable Commercial et Marketing
2006 - 2012
ANDRE RENAULT CREATION
- Directeur Export
2003 - 2005
Essec
Cergy Pontoise
1989 - 1992
Commerce et Marketing Internatioal
BBA ESSEC
Antoine CHADUFAU
Christian NAUX
Emmanuelle FRENEL
Groupe PROBATTEK
Marie LATHOUD
Nathalie ROCHER
Olivier DE VILLENEUVE
Stéphanie GANNE
Virginie LEMAIRE