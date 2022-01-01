Frédérique DAVAINE

COMPETENCES RECONNUES EN :



- Management et animation d'équipe paie (entre 10 et 20 personnes)

- Travail en mode projet avec des équipes internationales (acquistion de sociétés, changement de

systèmes de paie)

- Gestion de projet de reversibilité et d'externalisation de la paie vers des SSC à l'étranger

- Mise en place de process visant à optimiser et à sécuriser les flux d'éléments variables de paie

- Formation Leadership en 2017



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Payroll

SAP HR

Microsoft Office

General Ledger

Taxation

SAP HR travel expenses

SAP CO

Responsible for the accurate interfacing

Reconciliations

PeopleSoft

Manage company acquisitions

Journals

General Management

Audit

Accruals