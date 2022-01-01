Menu

Frédérique DAVAINE

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

COMPETENCES RECONNUES EN :

- Management et animation d'équipe paie (entre 10 et 20 personnes)
- Travail en mode projet avec des équipes internationales (acquistion de sociétés, changement de
systèmes de paie)
- Gestion de projet de reversibilité et d'externalisation de la paie vers des SSC à l'étranger
- Mise en place de process visant à optimiser et à sécuriser les flux d'éléments variables de paie
- Formation Leadership en 2017

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Payroll
SAP HR
Microsoft Office
General Ledger
Taxation
SAP HR travel expenses
SAP CO
Responsible for the accurate interfacing
Reconciliations
PeopleSoft
Manage company acquisitions
Journals
General Management
Audit
Accruals

Entreprises

  • ORANGE DISTRIBUTION/PROMOTIONS - Responsable paie et ADP

    maintenant

  • Ericsson France - Payroll & HR administration Manager

    MASSY 2011 - maintenant : Payroll & HR administration Manager Hub within Ericsson France
    (Massy) in a challenging organization with a double management (operational in Spain and legal in
    France) - Handling 1 400 employee - Reporting directly to the HR Country Head in France and to
    HR Global Operations in Madrid :

    - Supervise staff of 5 payroll clerks (including subcontractors) in house and off
    sight to provide quality customer service with efficiency and professionalism
    - Successfully implemented ADP Streamline new payroll solution on January
    2016. Project supervised by Regional team in Madrid.
    - Manage company acquisitions and mergers (Tridge, Devoteam, Envivio...) ;
    - Draft working contracts, addendum ;
    - Handle immigration formalities (work permit, residence permit) ;
    - Approve calculation of terminations and social contributions report ;
    - Perform monthly Sox controls related to payroll ;
    - Implement complete new payroll policies and procedures ;
    - Ensure that company policies and procedures are properly followed ;
    - Proficient in handling payroll providers

  • AMERICAN EXPRESS - RESPONSABLE PAIE FRANCE

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2011

  • American Express - Payroll Manager

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2010 - 2011 Malmaison) - 3 000 employees, several work place and collective agreements in a challenging
    context related to payroll outsourcing in Czech Republic and multi redundancy plans - Reporting
    directly to Global Payroll in Czech Republic :

    - Supervise staff of 12 payroll clerks (including 2 Czech people) ;
    - Handle the migration project for France, validate payroll rules and draft
    procedures and policies for the Czech office
    - Update the payroll solutions according to regulations ;
    - Approve calculation of terminations and social contributions reports ;
    - Payroll reconciliation related to GL accrual accounts ;
    - Perform the annual salary mandatory report to the tax authorities

  • Ingenico - Responsable de la Paie et de l'administration du Personnel

    Paris 2007 - 2009

  • Ingenico - Payroll and HR Administration Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2009 : (Neuilly) - several work place - 600 employees :
    - Create and organize the payroll department ;
    - Supervise 2 payroll clerks (one Paris and one in South of France) ;
    - Approve payroll and social contributions ;
    - Coordinate the integration of acquired companies (Sagem and Monetel). ;
    - Compile data for reporting ;
    - Handle contractual terminations (interview, procedure) ;
    - Update payroll procedures and policies according to national regulation ;
    - Attend Work Council meeting and negotiation meetings with Union
    Representatives.
    - Handle payroll provider ADP

  • Orange - Payroll and HR Administration Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2007 700 employees :

    - Supervise 2 payroll clerks
    - Handle payroll provider ;
    - Implement new payroll policies, procedures and internal controls in order to
    ensure the compliance with company standards
    - Balances the payroll accounts by resolving payroll discrepancies

  • Capgemini - Payroll Administrator within Capgemini

    SURESNES 2001 - 2006 Management (La Défense) - 200 employees (directors and managers) :

    - Enter variable data in the payroll system SAP HR,

    - Control the accuracy of payroll calculation

    - Approve calculation of terminations ;
    - Perform mandatory reports on monthly, quarterly or yearly basis,

    - Responsible for the accurate interfacing of all payroll journals to the GL
    application
    - Work closely with HR to ensure all payroll related changes are completed in a
    timely manner and create audits to ensure the integrity of both databases

  • Capgemini - RESPONSABLE PAIE ET ADMINISTRATION DU PERSONNEL

    SURESNES 2001 - 2006

  • Hoechst - Payroll clerk

    1992 - 2000 Several experiences as payroll clerk (Aforclim, Axime (Athos),
    Schering Agrevo).

Formations

  • Ericsson (Massy)

    Massy 2017 - 2017 Leadership Core Curriculum

