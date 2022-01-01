Frédérique DAVAINE

-
ORANGE DISTRIBUTION/PROMOTIONS
- Responsable paie et ADP
maintenant
-
Ericsson France
- Payroll & HR administration Manager
MASSY
2011 - maintenant
: Payroll & HR administration Manager Hub within Ericsson France
(Massy) in a challenging organization with a double management (operational in Spain and legal in
France) - Handling 1 400 employee - Reporting directly to the HR Country Head in France and to
HR Global Operations in Madrid :
- Supervise staff of 5 payroll clerks (including subcontractors) in house and off
sight to provide quality customer service with efficiency and professionalism
- Successfully implemented ADP Streamline new payroll solution on January
2016. Project supervised by Regional team in Madrid.
- Manage company acquisitions and mergers (Tridge, Devoteam, Envivio...) ;
- Draft working contracts, addendum ;
- Handle immigration formalities (work permit, residence permit) ;
- Approve calculation of terminations and social contributions report ;
- Perform monthly Sox controls related to payroll ;
- Implement complete new payroll policies and procedures ;
- Ensure that company policies and procedures are properly followed ;
- Proficient in handling payroll providers
-
-
ERICSSON France
- Responsable Paie et Administration du Personnel
MASSY
2011 - maintenant
-
AMERICAN EXPRESS
- RESPONSABLE PAIE FRANCE
RUEIL MALMAISON
2010 - 2011
-
-
Ingenico
- Responsable de la Paie et de l'administration du Personnel
Paris
2007 - 2009
-
-
Orange
- Payroll and HR Administration Manager
Paris
2006 - 2007
700 employees :
- Supervise 2 payroll clerks
- Handle payroll provider ;
- Implement new payroll policies, procedures and internal controls in order to
ensure the compliance with company standards
- Balances the payroll accounts by resolving payroll discrepancies
-
-
Capgemini
- Payroll Administrator within Capgemini
SURESNES
2001 - 2006
Management (La Défense) - 200 employees (directors and managers) :
- Enter variable data in the payroll system SAP HR,
- Control the accuracy of payroll calculation
- Approve calculation of terminations ;
- Perform mandatory reports on monthly, quarterly or yearly basis,
- Responsible for the accurate interfacing of all payroll journals to the GL
application
- Work closely with HR to ensure all payroll related changes are completed in a
timely manner and create audits to ensure the integrity of both databases
-
-
Capgemini
- RESPONSABLE PAIE ET ADMINISTRATION DU PERSONNEL
SURESNES
2001 - 2006
-
Hoechst
- Payroll clerk
1992 - 2000
Several experiences as payroll clerk (Aforclim, Axime (Athos),
Schering Agrevo).
-
