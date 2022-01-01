Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frederique GROLEAU
Ajouter
Frederique GROLEAU
Malville
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kalydéa
- Responsable PAO / Graphiste
Malville
2008 - 2015
Formations
ÉCOLE PIVAULT (Nantes)
Nantes
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Aurélie CHEVALIER (GAILHBAUD)
Maelle PEOCH
Manon AUNEAU
Patricia ALPAT
Stéphanie JUTON
Vincent RIVIÈRE