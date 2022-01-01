Frédérique KRZYWISSEAU

Mes compétences :
Internet
Traduction anglais français
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Tutor Doctor, Freelance
- Language Tutor (French, English)
2013 - maintenant* Provide one-on-one language tutoring to students of all ages and experience levels
ZeroChaos [Google]
- Évaluatrice Google (Ads Quality Rater)
2011 - 2012* Evaluated query-related ads for Google in French and English in order to improve ad relevance and targeting logic ;
* Debated ratings and supported arguments for and against ads' relevance to user intent
Groupon
- Traductrice / Translator
Courbevoie2011 - 2011* Translated deal descriptions from English into Québecois (Canadian) French, with special attention to preservation of humor ;
* Adhered to tight timelines, sometimes less than one workday, in order to help counterpart teams meet clients' expectations
Brand Institute
- Language Expert
2011 - maintenant● Evaluate proposed brand names for acceptability, appropriateness, and pronunciation in French
Expeditors International
- Customs Brokerage Contractor
Roissy-en-France2010 - maintenantDirect Delta Staffing [Expeditors Int'l], Customs Brokerage Agent, IL & KY
* Receive shipment notifications, receive and acknowledge documents, credit, create entry/entry summary, transmission and release, freight release and payment, and billing ;
* Self development - annually 52 hours of required training
Macy's
- Sales Associate
2010 - 2010* Advised customers on products and services in various departments ;
* Arranged inventory, assisted customers, and sold clothing, accessories, and home goods
Indiana University - Bloomington
- Lectrice de français (French Associate Instructor)
2006 - 2010* Taught sections on language, literature, and culture to students at all levels ;
* Presenter, 2006 IU Foreign Language Teaching Fair
AupairInAmerica
- Educare
2003 - 2004
MJC de Saint-Saulve & Association Plein Air
- Animatrice (Youth leader & Camp Counselor)
2000 - 2003* Responsible for infancy, pottery, art crafts, circus arts, horseback riding, trips and hiking camp activities ;
* Supervised weekend outings for groups of disabled children and adults
Formations
Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington)
Bloomington2007 - 2010Master of Arts in French Literature – PhD requirements partially fulfilled
● Presented at the FRIT GSO Conference (March 27-28, 2009)
● Representative to the Graduate and Professional Students’ Organization for the French & Italian Department (2008-09)
University Of State Of New York (Thiells)
Thiells2004 - 2004GED
Dominican College Of Blauvelt, NY (Blauvelt, Ny)
Blauvelt, Ny2004 - 2004Philosophy & literature coursework
Université Charles De Gaulle Lille 3 (Lille (59); France)
Lille (59); France1999 - 2006Maîtrise d'anglais, Licence de psychologie
Master 2 in English – American Literature coursework, June 2006
Master 1 in English – American Literature, June 2005, with distinction
Licence in English (B.A. equivalency), June 2004
Licence in Psychology (B.S. equivalency), June 2002