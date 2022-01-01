Menu

Frédérique KRZYWISSEAU (LOISSEAU)

LOUISVILLE

En résumé

French Instructor

Entreprises

  • Tutor Doctor, Freelance - Language Tutor (French, English)

    2013 - maintenant * Provide one-on-one language tutoring to students of all ages and experience levels

  • ZeroChaos [Google] - Évaluatrice Google (Ads Quality Rater)

    2011 - 2012 * Evaluated query-related ads for Google in French and English in order to improve ad relevance and targeting logic ;
    * Debated ratings and supported arguments for and against ads' relevance to user intent

  • Groupon - Traductrice / Translator

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 * Translated deal descriptions from English into Québecois (Canadian) French, with special attention to preservation of humor ;
    * Adhered to tight timelines, sometimes less than one workday, in order to help counterpart teams meet clients' expectations

  • Brand Institute - Language Expert

    2011 - maintenant ● Evaluate proposed brand names for acceptability, appropriateness, and pronunciation in French

  • Expeditors International - Customs Brokerage Contractor

    Roissy-en-France 2010 - maintenant Direct Delta Staffing [Expeditors Int'l], Customs Brokerage Agent, IL & KY
    * Receive shipment notifications, receive and acknowledge documents, credit, create entry/entry summary, transmission and release, freight release and payment, and billing ;
    * Self development - annually 52 hours of required training

  • Macy's - Sales Associate

    2010 - 2010 * Advised customers on products and services in various departments ;
    * Arranged inventory, assisted customers, and sold clothing, accessories, and home goods

  • Indiana University - Bloomington - Lectrice de français (French Associate Instructor)

    2006 - 2010 * Taught sections on language, literature, and culture to students at all levels ;
    * Presenter, 2006 IU Foreign Language Teaching Fair

  • AupairInAmerica - Educare

    2003 - 2004

  • MJC de Saint-Saulve & Association Plein Air - Animatrice (Youth leader & Camp Counselor)

    2000 - 2003 * Responsible for infancy, pottery, art crafts, circus arts, horseback riding, trips and hiking camp activities ;
    * Supervised weekend outings for groups of disabled children and adults

Formations

  • Indiana University Bloomington (Bloomington)

    Bloomington 2007 - 2010 Master of Arts in French Literature – PhD requirements partially fulfilled
    ● Presented at the FRIT GSO Conference (March 27-28, 2009)
    ● Representative to the Graduate and Professional Students’ Organization for the French & Italian Department (2008-09)

  • University Of State Of New York (Thiells)

    Thiells 2004 - 2004 GED

  • Dominican College Of Blauvelt, NY (Blauvelt, Ny)

    Blauvelt, Ny 2004 - 2004 Philosophy & literature coursework

  • Université Charles De Gaulle Lille 3 (Lille (59); France)

    Lille (59); France 1999 - 2006 Maîtrise d'anglais, Licence de psychologie

    Master 2 in English – American Literature coursework, June 2006
    Master 1 in English – American Literature, June 2005, with distinction
    Licence in English (B.A. equivalency), June 2004
    Licence in Psychology (B.S. equivalency), June 2002

