Frédérique KRZYWISSEAU (LOISSEAU)

-
Tutor Doctor, Freelance
- Language Tutor (French, English)
2013 - maintenant
* Provide one-on-one language tutoring to students of all ages and experience levels
-
ZeroChaos [Google]
- Évaluatrice Google (Ads Quality Rater)
2011 - 2012
* Evaluated query-related ads for Google in French and English in order to improve ad relevance and targeting logic ;
* Debated ratings and supported arguments for and against ads' relevance to user intent
-
Groupon
- Traductrice / Translator
Courbevoie
2011 - 2011
* Translated deal descriptions from English into Québecois (Canadian) French, with special attention to preservation of humor ;
* Adhered to tight timelines, sometimes less than one workday, in order to help counterpart teams meet clients' expectations
-
Brand Institute
- Language Expert
2011 - maintenant
● Evaluate proposed brand names for acceptability, appropriateness, and pronunciation in French
-
Expeditors International
- Customs Brokerage Contractor
Roissy-en-France
2010 - maintenant
Direct Delta Staffing [Expeditors Int'l], Customs Brokerage Agent, IL & KY
* Receive shipment notifications, receive and acknowledge documents, credit, create entry/entry summary, transmission and release, freight release and payment, and billing ;
* Self development - annually 52 hours of required training
-
Macy's
- Sales Associate
2010 - 2010
* Advised customers on products and services in various departments ;
* Arranged inventory, assisted customers, and sold clothing, accessories, and home goods
-
Indiana University - Bloomington
- Lectrice de français (French Associate Instructor)
2006 - 2010
* Taught sections on language, literature, and culture to students at all levels ;
* Presenter, 2006 IU Foreign Language Teaching Fair
-
AupairInAmerica
- Educare
2003 - 2004
-
MJC de Saint-Saulve & Association Plein Air
- Animatrice (Youth leader & Camp Counselor)
2000 - 2003
* Responsible for infancy, pottery, art crafts, circus arts, horseback riding, trips and hiking camp activities ;
* Supervised weekend outings for groups of disabled children and adults