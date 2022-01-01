Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frédérique POLLET CHARNAY
Ajouter
Frédérique POLLET CHARNAY
BOURG EN BRESSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FONGECIF Auvergne Rhône Alpes
- Conseillère en évolution professionnelle
2017 - maintenant
FONGECIF Auvergne Rhône Alpes
- Conseillère en évolution professionnelle
2017 - maintenant
MIFE de l'Ain
- Conseillère création d'entreprise
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amélie CUILLIER
Aurore GUNIA
Catherine.guinamand@orange.fr GUINAMAND
Céline JACQUE
Frédérique DUQUAIRE
Martha CHAISE
Rachel DESCOMBES