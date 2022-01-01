Frederique REAL

Digital Project Management & Digital Marketing - 5 years experience



I can help you grow brand awareness on digital media, usages, satisfaction & leverage new opportunities through end-to-end web and mobile marketing strategies.



References : Samsung Electronics, Canal+ Vivendi (media), SFR Vodafone France (Telco), Fnac (retail) + Startups.



Achievements :

- Canalsat iOS app ranked Top 5 of the entertainement category 'Christmas app'​ (85k downloads, 550k visits, 2.2M viewed videos)

- Canalsat event website 'Christmas'​ (61k UV)



Skills :

- Digital Analytics (web, mobile, social)

- Digital marketing, market research, management of digital campaigns (web, mobile)

- Digital agile project management, content management

- Mobile app development

- Partnerships management (web and media agencies, pure players, RP 2.0), business development

- e-reputation monitoring

- Analysis & monitoring, performance management, reporting



Tools:

- Google Analytics, Akamai



Media platforms:

Search, Display, Web, Mobile, Social, Video



Education :

- Paris-Dauphine University (5th France business school) - Master's Degree of Management of NCT (2010) (with First-Class Honours)

- University of California, Los Angeles (U.C.L.A.) - Certificate of Business (2008) (with First-Class Honours with Distinction)



Languages

- I speak English & French fluently.



Customers use cases available on request.



Get in touch today by connecting or sending an inmail.



Regards,

Frederique



Mes compétences :

New Media

Digital Distribution

Web analytics

Community management

Digital marketing

Product marketing

Webmarketing

Marketing Produit

Management de Projets