Frederique REAL

Digital Project Management & Digital Marketing - 5 years experience
I can help you grow brand awareness on digital media, usages, satisfaction & leverage new opportunities through end-to-end web and mobile marketing strategies.
References : Samsung Electronics, Canal+ Vivendi (media), SFR Vodafone France (Telco), Fnac (retail) + Startups.
Achievements :
- Canalsat iOS app ranked Top 5 of the entertainement category 'Christmas app' (85k downloads, 550k visits, 2.2M viewed videos)
- Canalsat event website 'Christmas' (61k UV)
Skills :
- Digital Analytics (web, mobile, social)
- Digital marketing, market research, management of digital campaigns (web, mobile)
- Digital agile project management, content management
- Mobile app development
- Partnerships management (web and media agencies, pure players, RP 2.0), business development
- e-reputation monitoring
- Analysis & monitoring, performance management, reporting
Tools:
- Google Analytics, Akamai
Media platforms:
Search, Display, Web, Mobile, Social, Video
Education :
- Paris-Dauphine University (5th France business school) - Master's Degree of Management of NCT (2010) (with First-Class Honours)
- University of California, Los Angeles (U.C.L.A.) - Certificate of Business (2008) (with First-Class Honours with Distinction)
Languages
- I speak English & French fluently.
Customers use cases available on request.
Get in touch today by connecting or sending an inmail.
Regards,
Frederique
Mes compétences :
New Media
Digital Distribution
Web analytics
Community management
Digital marketing
Product marketing
Webmarketing
Marketing Produit
Management de Projets