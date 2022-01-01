Menu

Frederique REAL

Saint-Ouen Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Digital Project Management & Digital Marketing - 5 years experience

I can help you grow brand awareness on digital media, usages, satisfaction & leverage new opportunities through end-to-end web and mobile marketing strategies.

References : Samsung Electronics, Canal+ Vivendi (media), SFR Vodafone France (Telco), Fnac (retail) + Startups.

Achievements :
- Canalsat iOS app ranked Top 5 of the entertainement category 'Christmas app'​ (85k downloads, 550k visits, 2.2M viewed videos)
- Canalsat event website 'Christmas'​ (61k UV)

Skills :
- Digital Analytics (web, mobile, social)
- Digital marketing, market research, management of digital campaigns (web, mobile)
- Digital agile project management, content management
- Mobile app development
- Partnerships management (web and media agencies, pure players, RP 2.0), business development
- e-reputation monitoring
- Analysis & monitoring, performance management, reporting

Tools:
- Google Analytics, Akamai

Media platforms:
Search, Display, Web, Mobile, Social, Video

Education :
- Paris-Dauphine University (5th France business school) - Master's Degree of Management of NCT (2010) (with First-Class Honours)
- University of California, Los Angeles (U.C.L.A.) - Certificate of Business (2008) (with First-Class Honours with Distinction)

Languages
- I speak English & French fluently.

Customers use cases available on request.

Get in touch today by connecting or sending an inmail.

Regards,
Frederique

Mes compétences :
New Media
Digital Distribution
Web analytics
Community management
Digital marketing
Product marketing
Webmarketing
Marketing Produit
Management de Projets

Entreprises

  • Samsung Electronics - Digital Project Manager

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • Samsung Electronics - Web Content Manager

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2013 - 2014

  • Fnac - Marketing Digital & Chef de projet transverse

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2013 - 2013

  • Canal+ - Chef de Produit Junior Marketing Digital

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2013

  • U in the USA - Chef de Projet Marketing Online

    2010 - 2011

  • SFR - Chef de Produit / Projet junior

    2009 - 2010

  • ILOFT, Shanghai - Assistante marketing

    2007 - 2007

  • Besoindaide - Assistante marketing | Business development

    2006 - 2006

  • Resonance Prod - Chef de projet

    2005 - 2005

  • FT Médias - Journaliste freelance

    2005 - 2006

Formations

