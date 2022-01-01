Menu

Frédérique SCHAAF

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Communications specialist with a passion for beautiful and creative content. 7 years-experience in media, advertising, event, marketing and now digital. Highly praised project management skills, where a keen eye for details and strong organisational skills are decisive. Proactive, ready to trouble shoot and think creatively to achieve set goals. An effective communicator with strong capabilities in dealing and working with a variety of stakeholders. At ease in a multi-cultural environment with outstanding proficiency in French, Spanish and English (bi-national).

Currently looking to leverage those skills in a permanent role, although contract opportunities are still welcome.

Please do not hesitate to contact me for further information

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Business
Business analyst
Business plan
Commerce international
Communication
Divertissement
English
Entertainment
Entrepreneurship
Evénementiel
French
International
Latin America
Market study
Marketing
Média
Production
Publicité
Spanish
Stratégie de communication
Gestion de projet
Analyse des besoins
Branding

Entreprises

  • The Leading Edge - Account Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • TV5Monde - Marketing Executive

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • Association de l'Ambassade des Etats-Unis - Noche de Arte - Coordinatrice de Production

    2007 - 2007 Noche de arte est une expo-vente d'art organisée au Pérou par l'association de l'ambassade des Etats-Unis, dans le but de récolter des fonds pour des œuvres caritatives. Elle réunit chaque année près de 5 000 visiteurs et en 2007 a réussi à récolter 180 000 $US.

  • Eurosport - Advertising Executive

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2005 - 2006

  • Nouvelle Norme - Account Coordinator

    Aubervilliers 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau