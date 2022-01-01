Frémaux LYDIA

Joan As Police Woman // Eric Burdon & The Animals // Bazbaz // Crossfaith // Fiction Plane
// Robben FORD // The Pretty Things // The Cult // The Mission // Goldfrapp // Triggerfinger
// Kaolin // Johnny WINTER // Dallas FRASCA // The Undertones // S.O.J.A // Sinéad O’CONNOR
// Walter TROUT // Sparks // Tangerine Dream // Tommy EMMANUEL // Spin Doctors
// The Brand New Heavies // Peter FRAMPTON // Gov’t Mule // Clannad // Toto // Albert LEE
// Gregg ALLMAN // Al di MEOLA // Christopher CROSS // The Band Perry
// Soft Machine // Alan PARSONS Live Project // Jethro TULL’s Ian ANDERSON // Dagoba //